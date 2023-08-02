Ukraine updates: Kyiv, Odesa hit by new Russia drone attacks

Russia launched major drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the main Black Sea port of Odesa overnight to Wednesday, causing damage to port infrastructure in the latter, Ukrainian authorities say.

The attacks come a day after Russia said it brought down Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, Russian-held Crimea and vessels in the Black Sea.

Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is now in its 18th month.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, August 2:

Operations suspended at Izmail port after drone strikes — report

Operations were suspended at the Danube port of Izmail after Russian drone strikes damaged some of its structures, Reuters news agency reported.

The port, in Ukraine's Odesa region, served as the main alternative route for shipping grain supplies from Ukrainian ports to the rest of the world after the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal.

The Ukraine grain deal allowed Kyiv to safely ship agricultural products to the rest of the world, especially developing countries in Africa.

But Russia said its end of the deal was not upheld and exited the deal in July.

The Kremlin said Wednesday it was willing to return to the agreement if its interests are upheld. These interests include lifting barriers on payments and logistics for shipments.

Poland says Belarus helicopters violated its airspace

The Polish Defense Ministry has accused Belarus of deliberately violating Polish airspace.

"This is absolutely dangerous. If such situations occur and escalate, our response will be commensurate with the potential danger," Poland's PAP news agency quoted Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz as saying.

The Polish Defense Ministry said that Belarusian attack helicopters had flown through Polish airspace near Bialowieza on Tuesday morning.

Poland, a NATO member, has informed the security alliance about the incident and has decided to move more military units to the border with Belarus in the east.

Additional helicopters are also to be stationed there, Skurkiewicz said.

The alleged incursion comes as Poland is concerned about the activities of Russia's Wagner mercenary group in Belarus.

"We have said that we expect provocations, and this was a short-term provocation," said Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry has rejected the allegations, state news agency Belta reported.

Russian strikes on Danube ports 'unacceptable,' Romania says

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said Russia's repeated attacks on ports on the Danube river was "unacceptable."

The ports lie on Ukraine's border with Romania and have become crucial for grain supplies following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal.

"Russia's continued attacks against the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on [the] Danube, in the proximity of Romania, are unacceptable," Iohannis wrote.

Turkmenistan Airlines suspends Moscow flights over drone concerns

Turkmenistan's flagship airline said on Wednesday it would fly to the Russian city of Kazan rather than Moscow, citing safety concerns after Ukrainian drone attacks on the Russian capital.

"Due to the situation in the Moscow air zone, and based on a risk assessment in order to ensure flight safety, all Turkmenistan Airlines flights on the Ashgabat-Moscow-Ashgabat

route will be suspended," the airline said in a statement.

Kazan is more than 700 kilometers (440 miles) east of Moscow.

Russia said it had downed several Ukrainian zones near and above Moscow in the past few days, with one building housing three ministries struck on Tuesday for a second time in two days.

Ukraine has not claimed direct responsibility for the attacks despite saying that they are a just retribution for Russia's unprovoked invasion.

One of Moscow's airports, Vnukovo, briefly closed because of the drone attacks but has now resumed full operations.

Russian drones hit Ukrainian Danube port of Izmail

Russian drones have reportedly caused serious damage at the Ukrainian port of Izmail as Moscow steps up its attacks on its neighbor's agricultural and port infrastructure following its withdrawal from a deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain.

"Another elevator in the port of Izmail, Odesa region, was damaged by Russians. Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry wrote on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Izmail, located on the River Danube directly on the border to NATO member Romania, is a key port for grain export from Ukraine that allows the produce to be transported by barge to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for shipment onward.

Several grain warehouses at the port were destroyed by a previous Russian attack in late July.

Russia likely needs mandatory mobilization for any new army: UK intelligence

Russia has "likely started forming up major new formations to add depth to its ground forces," the British Ministry of Defence has said in its latest intelligence update.

It said Moscow would probably use any such new formation as a reserve force in Ukraine, having until now "mainly deployed mobilized reservists to back-fill established formations."

However, "without a major new wave of mandatory mobilization, Russia is unlikely to find enough new troops to resource even one new army," the update added.

Russia recently increased the age range of those eligible for conscription in what some see as possible preparatory move for a major mobilization.

Last year, Russia announced an ambitious plan to boost its professional and conscripted combat personnel by more than 30% to 1.5 million.

Russian drone attacks hit Kyiv, Odesa

Russian drone attacks hit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the southern Black Sea port of Odesa overnight to Wednesday, with no casualties but some infrastructure damage reported, Ukrainian authorities say.

The Kyiv military administration said all the so-called kamikaze drones used in the attack on the capital had been destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses, according to Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

Ukrinform cited the head of the administration, Serhiy Popko, as saying there were no casualties or serious damage from the attack, which he said used Iranian-made Shahed drones from various directions.

"Groups of drones entered Kyiv simultaneously from several directions. However, all air targets — more than 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) — were detected and destroyed in time by the forces and means of air defense," Popko said.

In Odesa, Shahed drones launched from the Sea of Azov through the Black Sea were reported to have damaged port infrastructure.

The regional governor Oleg Kiper said there were no reports of casualties.

"The enemy's obvious target was the port and industrial infrastructure of the region. Air defense forces worked non-stop for almost 3 hours," the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.

Russia has been carrying out frequent attacks on Odesa, a major port, since Moscow withdrew from a grain deal last month that allowed Kyiv's exports despite the war.

