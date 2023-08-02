Surgical Navigation Systems Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2031

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Surgical Navigation Systems : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market is valued approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2022-2028.Surgical navigation technology enables surgeons to precisely track tool placements and project them onto preoperative imaging data. This advanced technology is connected to GPS tracking, which allows tourists to view their exact location on a map.The rising prevalence of target conditions such as osteoarthritis, brain tumours, and ENT problems, as well as an ageing population, are likely to drive growth. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 9.6 percent of men and 18 percent of women suffer from arthritis.

Osteoarthritis primarily affects the elderly population. The majority of osteoarthritis sufferers have difficulties moving and are unable to conduct regular tasks. Furthermore, the rising need for minimally invasive operations is another factor driving the increased usage of these devices over the projection period.

Minimally invasive procedures have fewer incision wounds, resulting in a faster healing period, a shorter hospital stay, and improved patient comfort. , As the hospital stays are shorter, these operations are economically viable. Minimally invasive operations result in less blood loss than traditional open surgeries. Technological developments in these methods, as well as the introduction of new goods, are projected to propel the market even further. Other reasons, such as the need for better patient outcomes, will, on the other hand, drive the use of novel technologies in navigation-assisted operations and support market expansion. For example, Royal Philips launched ClarifEye Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation for less invasive spine operations in February 2021.

The key regions considered for the global Surgical Navigation Systems Marketstudy includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.North America had the highest revenue share. Regional expansion is predicted to be driven by the increased prevalence of orthopaedic, ENT, and neurological illnesses. As the number of patients increases, so does the demand for surgical navigation systems, driving regional demand for surgical navigation systems. The key growth factor is the increasing preference for ambulatory surgery centres, which, together with expanding operation volumes, imposes a stress on procedure volumes at hospitals. In a cost-cutting climate, a quality-driven healthcare paradigm combined with a shift to ambulatory surgeries is increasing regional demand. Furthermore, variables like as an expanding senior population and a well-developed reimbursement mechanism, which contribute to overall revenue, are responsible for the regional’s overall development. Whereas, Over the projection period, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to increase at an exponential rate. The regional market’s fastest growth rate can be ascribed to rising economies, an ageing population, and more healthcare awareness. The older population is particularly vulnerable to orthopaedic problems, creating a large target group in the region, with Japan, China, and India being the largest regional contributors.

Major market player included in this report are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker

Medtronic

Corin

Siemens Healthineers

Smith+Nephew

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes)

Zimmer Biomet

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Amplitude Surgical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ByApplication:

ENT

Orthopedic

Neurology

Dental

Others

By Technology:

Electromagnetic

Optical

Others

By End-use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

