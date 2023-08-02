Swine Healthcare Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Swine Healthcare : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Swine Healthcare Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The global swine health business is gaining traction as a result of high demand for pig health products. Swine health is linked to pig diseases, and medicines are being developed to prevent abnormalities or misalignment. Pigs develop diseases such as congenital abnormalities and reproductive disorders as a result of breeding. As a result, several governmental organizations are taking major steps by developing initiatives aimed at improving or protecting swine health, which also helps to reduce the impact of swine disease on humans.

Further, the market is driven by key factors such as increasing demand for livestock products and rising cases of swine infections or swine flu. According to the US Department of Agriculture’s August 2019 report, US exports average 20 percent of commercial pork worldwide. Also, the US is the world’s third-largest producer and consumer of pork and pork products, and in recent years, implying that demand for swine healthcare products will rise. However, high cost associated with Swine Health, especially in the developing countries impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Swine Healthcare Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market shares in terms of revenue, owing to the positive factors such as increasing government imitative in animal welfare and rise in pork eating population. However, Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to be the fastest growing regions, owing to the increasing prevalence of animal disease across the regions.

Major market players included in this report are:

Merck & Co Inc.

C. Boehringer Ingelheim GmBH

Zoetis Animal Healthcare

Huvepharma

Vetoquinol SA

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Ceva Animal Health Inc.

Virbac

Phibro Animal Health

Elanco

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Diagnostics Tests

Therapeutics

By Disease:

Exudative dermatitis (greasy pig disease)

Coccidiosis

Respiratory diseases

Swine dysentery

Porcine parvovirus

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

