Sciatica Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2023-2031

Global Sciatica Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Sciatica Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Sciatica is a medical ailment that causes moderate to severe pain along the sciatic nerve, which flows from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down to the legs. It usually occurs when a herniated disc, a bone spur on the spine, or spinal stenosis compresses a portion of the nerve. The market is driven by the risk factors and increasing elderly population and increased public awareness and high survival rate of sciatica.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over three out of five persons (58.9%) in the United States had pain of some type in the previous three months of 2019. Back pain affected 39.0 percent of adults, 36.5 percent of adults had lower limb pain, and 30.7 percent of adults had upper limb pain. The incidence of pain in each of these areas rose with age, with the highest frequency among individuals aged 65 and more.

Men and non-Hispanic Asian people had the lowest pain prevalence in each of these areas. Furthermore, high expenditure on healthcare boosts the market opportunities in the coming years. However, several off-label drugs and physical therapy in the market impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Sciatica Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market shares globally and is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast years, owing to favorable demand for disease-specific novel treatment and increase in government investment in healthcare.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sinfonia Biotherapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics

Aurobindo Pharma

SpineThera

Kolon life Science

Scilex Holding

Vita Sciences

Seikagaku Corporation

By Types:

Acute Sciatica

Chronic Sciatica

Others

By Pharmacological Therapies:

Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drug (NSAIDs)

Steroids

Antidepressants

Painkillers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

