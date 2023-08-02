mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market is expected to Double Its Size by Upcoming Years

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) is a single protein-coding gene found in the genome that serves as the foundation for protein synthesis in cells. mRNA vaccines and treatments are made in labs utilizing mammalian cells and have favorable immunological characteristics. non-replicating, in vivo self-replicating, Self-amplifying, and in vitro dendritic cell non-replicating mRNA are some of the most frequent forms of vaccines and treatments.

They are injected into the body to activate virus-detecting immunological sensors and cause the cells to generate viral antigen proteins. By increasing B- and T-cell responses contribute to improving the body’s immunity. The market growth is driven by key factors such as rise in prevalence of cancer and increase in awareness about vaccination. According to Statista, Breast cancer was the most common cancer form in 2020, with roughly 48 women diagnosed per 100,000 people. Prostate cancer had a 12-month prevalence rate of 30.4 per 100,000 people at the time. However, growing demand for therapeutic medicines impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. in which, North America is leading the market share and is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast years. Factors supporting the market growth are the plentiful presence of prominent players & exponentially surging number of COVID-19 patients in the US.

Major market players included in this report are:

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Providence Therapeutics

CureVac N.V.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pantherna Therapeutics GmbH

Silence Therapeutics

Ethris GmbH

BioNTech

Versameb AG

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and mRNA Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By mRNA Type:

Nucleoside-Modified mRNA (modRNA)

Unmodified mRNA

Self-Amplifying mRNA

By Application:

COVID mRNA Application

Non-COVID mRNA Application

By End-User:

Hospitals & healthcare Clinics

Research Organisation & Institutions

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

