Metagenomic Sequencing Market Is Likely to Experience a Massive Growth in Near Future

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market is valued approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Metagenomics is the study of genomes in a microbial community. This procedure entails cloning and studying genomes without growing organisms from the community. The metagenomics technique has resulted in significant improvements in microbial ecology, evolution, and diversity; this activity is currently mostly carried out in many research laboratories.

The continuous technological innovation in NGS platforms, increasing initiatives and funding from government and private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, declining costs of genome sequencing, and significant applications of metagenomics in various fields are driving growth in the Metagenomic Sequencing Market. Continuous technological advancements in sequencers have enabled the emergence of efficient, portable, and simple-to-use NGS systems capable of producing speedy and accurate results with shorter turnaround times. The introduction of such products and technology provides players with an immediate competitive advantage; as a result, leading companies are increasingly investing on R&D to increase their market positions and share.

For example, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US) announced the Sequel II System in April 2019, whichsaves project costs and schedules by about eight times the data output. Similarly, in January 2019, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (UK) introduced PromethION 24 and PromethION 48. These modular systems provide high throughput, long read, and real-time direct nanopore sequencing data. Other breakthrough systems that ensure great sequencing efficiency at low prices include the Illumina iSeq 100 and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Ion GeneStudio S5 System. However, the utilisation of modern technologies, like as NGS, is limited in academic and research institutes in developing nations, limiting the use of associated NGS products for metagenomics.

The key regions considered for the global Metagenomic Sequencing Marketstudy includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America hold the greatest proportion of the metagenomic sequencing market. Factors such as the rising use of metagenomics in diagnostics and genomics research, the availability of research funding, and the development of NGS data analysis solutions are propelling the North American metagenomic sequencing Market forward. Because of the rising prevalence of genetic disorders worldwide, the Asia Pacific area would see the quickest growth rate, driving the market’s growth. Affordability of healthcare and research operations is a crucial aspect driving the APAC market’s growth. The industrial payers have also extensively spent in developing their network in the sector, which is fuelling the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Plc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Bgi Group

Psomagen, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Brooks Automation, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Services

Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions

By Workflow:

Sample Processing & Library Preparation

Sequencing

Data Processing & Analysis

By Technology:

Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing

16S rRNA Sequencing

Metatranscriptomics

Whole-genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly

By Application:

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Soil Microbiome Applications

Industrial applications

Ecological and Environmental Applications

Veterinary Applications

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

