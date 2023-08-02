Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market is Gaining Momentum with Key Players

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Anesthesia Monitoring Devices: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 1616 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Anesthesia is the use of medicines to prevent pain during surgery and other procedures. These medicines are called anesthetics. They may be given by injection, inhalation, topical lotion, spray, eye drops, or skin patch. The growing number of surgeries, rise in the aging population has led to the adoption of Anesthesia Monitoring Devices across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the United Nations in 2019, there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the global population. This number is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050.

Globally, the share of the population aged 65x years or over increased from 6 per cent in 1990 to 9 per cent in 2019. Also, with the technological advancements, the adoption & demand for Anesthesia Monitoring Devices are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of devices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the technological changes as well as the growing use of anesthesia monitors in the freestanding surgery centers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such rising clinical importance of monitored administration of anesthesia in care units would create lucrative growth prospects for the Anesthesia Monitoring Devices market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan),

Mindray Medical International Limited (China),

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),

GE Healthcare (U.K.),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands),

Schiller AG (Switzerland),

Criticare Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

HEYER Medical AG (Germany),

Infinium Medical, Inc. (U.S.),

Siare Engineering International Group S.r.l. (Italy)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Advanced Anesthesia Monitors

Basic Anesthesia Monitors

Integrated Anesthesia Workstations

Others

By End Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

