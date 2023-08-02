Cold Plasma Market Future Revenues to Take Flight as Market Size Continues to Expand

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Cold Plasma : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Cold Plasma Market is valued at approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.0 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Cold Plasma is a partially ionized gas comprising ions, electrons, ultraviolet photons and reactive neutrals such as radicals, excited and ground-state molecules. Increasing use of cold therapy with rise in cancer patients, increasing geriatric population has led to the adoption of Cold Plasma across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the WHO, Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. Also, with the growing applications of Cold Plasma, the adoption & demand for Cold Plasma is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, limited commercialization of Cold Plasma impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Cold Plasma market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the manufacturing facilities of textiles and the rising production of polymers.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as continuous shift of electronic manufacturing to Asian countries, increasing demand for decontaminated frozen food would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cold Plasma market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Tantec A/S (Denmark)

Apyx Medical Corporation (US)

Nordson Corporation (US)

Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd. (Japan)

P2i (UK)

Relyon Plasma GmbH (Germany)

Henniker Plasma (UK)

Enercon Industries (US)

Acxys Plasma Technologies (France)

Plasmatreat (Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Regime:

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Low-pressure Cold Plasma

By Industry:

Polymer & Plastic Industry

Textile Industry

Electronics & Semiconductors Industry

Food & Agriculture Industry

Medical Industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

