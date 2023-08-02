Tourism Bureau promotes Taiwan on Bangkok public transport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tourism Bureau has launched a campaign to promote Taiwan on Bangkok’s two mass transit systems, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 2).

The first half of 2023 saw 190,000 people travel from Thailand to Taiwan, or 90% of the level reached during Jan.-June 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic, per CNA. Taiwan recently also announced an extension of its visa waiver for Thai visitors.

According to the Tourism Bureau, most of those Thai visitors are aged between 20 and 49, hold white-collar jobs, and frequently travel by mass rapid transit. As a result, a campaign began Tuesday (Aug. 1) including pictures of Taiwan scenery at Bangkok stations.

The images were visible at stations for the underground Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) lines and the elevated Skytrain (BTS) systems. Passengers make an estimated total of 10 million journeys per month on the trains.

The Tourism Bureau enlisted the help of photographer Theerasak Saksritawee and of cartoonist Panpanyeeyee to help illustrate the attractions of Taiwan, per CNA. The first ads appeared on the walls, floors, and ceilings of Chatuchak Park MRT Station next to the Thai capital’s Chatuchak weekend market, popular with both tourists and Thais.

From September to November, other ads for Taiwan will appear inside 20 buses, one MRT train and two BTS trains. The pictures will show lesser known sights, food, and festivals.

