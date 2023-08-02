Taiwan issues land warnings for Typhoon Khanun

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan issued land warnings for Typhoon Khanun for New Taipei City, Keelung City, and Yilan County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 2).

By 5 p.m. Wednesday, the eye of the storm was situated 450 kilometers east-northeast of Taipei and moving west-northwest at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. As predicted, Taipei City was not included in the land alerts.

Strong wind advisories were in effect for the coast of Keelung, New Taipei, Taoyuan, and Yilan in the north, and the Hengchun Peninsula in Pingtung County and Orchid Island and Green Island in Taitung County. The advisories were valid until Sunday (Aug. 6), according to the CWB.

Khanun was likely to stay close to north Taiwan during Thursday (Aug. 3) and Friday (Aug. 4), with the authorities warning residents to stay away from coastlines and mountainous areas due to the danger of strong waves and landslides respectively.

Whether schools and offices would be closed Thursday was to be decided by local governments later Wednesday, with a decisions by Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan expected at 8 p.m.

