Taiwan’s Gogoro joins up with Muji on 2 new electric scooters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and battery-swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro announced two Smartscooters made in collaboration with designer Fukasawa Naoto and Japanese consumer and lifestyle company Muji on Monday (July 31).

At a press event in Taipei, Gogoro unveiled the newly designed Gogoro Viva ME and Gogoro Viva Mix ME, along with a range of new merchandise and electric scooter accessories. The two new Smartscooters feature recycled polypropylene body panels and adopt several Muji design elements and color palettes.

Gogoro began mass production of recyclable polypropylene plastics for its electric scooter body panels in 2019 with the Gogoro 3 Smartscooter and then its Viva Smartscooters line, including the Viva, Viva Mix, and Viva XL.

Gogoro and Muji partnered together to launch the “Recycling for Good” initiative on June 5, which asked Taiwanese people to recycle polypropylene plastic at Gogoro and Muji stores. Plastics collected through the initiative were screened, cut, granulated, reshaped, and made into the body panels for the new Smartscooters.

“This collaboration between Gogoro, Muji, and Naoto Fukasawa establishes a strong unified voice in promoting sustainable lifestyles in Taiwan and across the region, not just for transportation but across all aspects of life,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro.

Meanwhile, Yoshida Akihiro, general manager of Muji Taiwan, said, “Gogoro’s commitment to being a sustainable business is aligned with Muji’s business philosophy.”



Gogoro Viva ME. (Gogoro photo)