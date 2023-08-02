Taiwan enlists Luxembourg satellite service provider to ensure wartime communications

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced on Wednesday (Aug. 2) a partnership with SES, a Luxembourg-based satellite service provider, in its bid to ensure undisrupted communications during any potential conflict.

The company will be commissioned to implement a medium-earth orbit (MEO) satellite network in Taiwan. Taiwan is also talking with British company OneWeb about the deployment of a low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite system.

This is part of the country’s two-year plan to push proof-of-concept testing of non-geostationary satellite infrastructure to bolster its digital resilience. The Ministry of Digital Affairs has set out an objective of putting in place over 700 sites nationwide for the network, so in the event of war, communication services including video conferencing, internet phone calls, and live broadcasting remain available.

LEO satellites better serve the purpose of providing an uninterrupted chain of command, but when such facilities are not readily available, MEO satellites can fill in, CNA quoted Digital Ministry Audrey Tang (唐鳳) as saying.

The digital ministry is seeking to secure partnerships with various types of satellite communication companies as long as national security and information security rules are complied with. The thinking is that any potential invader would have a tougher time compromising all telecommunications service providers from different countries at the same time.