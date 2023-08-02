Typhoon Khanun to come closest to Taiwan from Thursday to Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As land warnings for Typhoon Khanun were predicted for the north later Wednesday (Aug. 2), the storm has slowed down and is expected to be closest to Taiwan from Thursday (Aug. 3) to Friday (Aug. 4) noon.

After issuing sea warnings on Tuesday (Aug. 1), the Central Weather Bureau is expected to add land warnings for northern areas at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The alerts were likely to cover New Taipei City, Keelung City, and Yilan County, but Taipei City might just fall outside their scope, the Liberty Times reported.

As the typhoon is slowing down from 11 kilometers per hour to 5 kph, it will be closest to Taiwan around Thursday noon, and stay there for 24 hours, the report said. As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Khanun's eye was 480 km east-northeast of Taipei and moving west-northwest to west.

Due to its slow progress, Taiwan will have to wait until Saturday (Aug. 5) before Typhoon Khanun moves away, most likely in the direction of Japan, according to forecasters.

A decision by local governments in northern Taiwan about school and office closures for Thursday is expected at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan are coordinating their response, per CNA.