Extrusion Coating Market Size 2023 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2031

Our research study on the global Extrusion Coating market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Extrusion Coating market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global extrusion coating market size was US$ 5.1 billion in 2021. The global extrusion coating market is forecast to grow to US$ 8.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Extrusion coating is widely used to safeguard end products against moisture, fog, cracks, dust, temperature fluctuations, etc. The extrusion coating is created by extruding melted polymer on the existing film as it passes through the calendar rolls. The extrusion coating industry provides many substrates for a variety of packaging without any physical modification to the final goods. Substrates with extrusion coatings, such as metallic foil, polymer, cardboard, and woven or non-woven fabrics, are commonly used for packaging. Extrusion coatings are expected to be an excellent alternative to aseptic flexible bricks and will thus continue to be popular around the world.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of extrusion coating in the food and beverage sector will primarily drive the growth of the global extrusion coating market. In addition to that, the market may witness favorable growth opportunities due to the rapidly growing population, rising disposable income, and growing awareness related to health.

Raising demand for low-calorie, gluten-free, lactose-free, and sugar-free products will also be opportunistic for the extrusion coating market. Further, the wide applications of extrusion coating across the packaging sector will drive the extrusion coating market forward. Other factors, such as the growing use of extrusion coating in the medical, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors, will benefit the market. In addition to that, the benefits of extrusion coating, such as consumer-friendliness, long shelf life, and green packaging, will accelerate the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific extrusion coating market is forecast to record a substantial growth rate due to the presence of a number of emerging economies in the region, including China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Further, massive government spending on food safety, health, and hygiene will be opportunistic for the industry players in the market. Growing disposable income and price deflation will be significant factors bringing a boom in the growth of the extrusion coating market.

North America will also have a significant impact on the extrusion coating market due to the rising demand for ready-to-eat meals and ready-to-drink beverages in the region. Further, growing healthcare industries will also contribute to the growth of the extrusion coating market.

Leading Players

• Akzo Nobel NV

• Borealis AG

• Celanese Corporation

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

• Davis Standard

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Dura Coat Products Inc.

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

• Optimum Plastics

• PPG Industries

• Qenos Pty Ltd

• SABIC

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global extrusion coating market segmentation focuses on Material, Substrate, Application, and Region.

By Material Type:

• Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

• Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)

• Polypropylene (PP)

By Substrate:

• Paper and Paperboard

• Polymer Film

• Aluminum Foil

By Application:

• Liquid Packaging

• Flexible Packaging

• Commercial

• Photographic

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Extrusion Coating Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Extrusion Coating market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Extrusion Coating Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Extrusion Coating market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

