Distribution Automation Market Trends 2023 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2031

Our research study on the global Distribution Automation market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Distribution Automation market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global distribution automation market size was US$ 9.1 billion in 2021. The global distribution automation market is forecast to grow to US$ 16.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Distribution automation encompasses a set of intelligent processors, communication technologies, and sensors in order to monitor, control, protect and maintain the distribution network. Distribution automation is an integral part of the smart grid systems that offers several advantages, such as efficiency and reliability of operations to the users.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global distribution automation market is forecast to record substantial growth due to the rise in the share of a generation of renewable energy. Furthermore, the rising need to improve grid reliability and operational efficiency will also contribute to the growth of the distribution automation market during the forecast period.

The growing range of investments aimed at upgrading old grid infrastructure will also prompt the adoption of the distribution automation market during the study period. In addition to that, the increasing number of advancements in technology aimed at lowering the cost of maintenance and offering high efficiency will offer ample growth opportunities for the market during the study period.

On the contrary, lack of awareness related to distribution automation, majorly in underdeveloped and developing economies, may limit the growth of the distribution automation market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific distribution automation market is forecast to emerge as the largest market in terms of region. It is majorly owing to the rising investments in distributed automation in smart grid projects. Furthermore, the rising number of government policies to drive toward clean energy sources will also benefit the distribution automation market during the study period.

Leading Players

• General Electric Company

• Siemens AG

• ASEA Brown Boveri

• Schneider Electric SE

• Landis+Gyr

• Power System Engineering

• S&C Electric Company

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Xylem Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global distribution automation market segmentation focuses on Components, Communication Technology, Wired, Utility, and Region.

By Component:

• Field Devices

o Remote Fault Indicators

o Smart Relays

o Automated Feeder Switches

o Automated Capacitors

o Automated Voltage Regulators

o Automated Feeder Monitors

o Transformer Monitors

• Remote Terminal Units

• Software

• Services

By Communication Technology:

• Wireless

o Radio Frequency Mesh

o Cellular Networks

o WiMAX

• Wired

o Fiber Optic

o Ethernet

o Powerline Carrier

o IP

By Utility:

• Public

• Private

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Distribution Automation Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Distribution Automation market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Distribution Automation Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Distribution Automation market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

