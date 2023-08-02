Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast 2031

Our research study on the global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global automotive repair and maintenance services market size was US$ 536.5 million in 2021. The global automotive repair and maintenance services market is forecast to grow to US$ 931.7 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Complex diagnostics provide automotive repair and maintenance services ranging from tire and wheel alignments to oil adjustments to keep passenger cars and commercial vehicles in working order. Many vehicle components, such as brakes, engines, filters, and batteries, are not visually inspected, despite the fact that routine maintenance and repair services are required to improve the vehicle’s performance. Furthermore, regular oil changes, brake repair, air conditioning operation, and wheel alignment all contribute to increased vehicle life.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing range of advancements in technology has resulted in an improvement in the quality of the materials used in vehicle manufacturing. As a result, it increases the average automotive life. The use of automotive turbochargers, start-stop systems, and pollution control catalysts has improved vehicle fuel economy and vehicle service life. Given rising reliability, there has been a significant increase in the number of vehicles sold globally over the last few decades.

Online retailing is expected to limit the growth of the automotive repair and maintenance services market. On the contrary, growing urbanization and rising demand for efficient vehicles for regular use will also contribute to the growth of the global automotive repair and maintenance services market.

Regional Analysis

The global automotive repair and maintenance services market is forecast to record the highest growth rate in Asia-Pacific. It is attributable to the rapidly rising automotive market in the region. Further, the growing population of the region and their demands related to effective mobility will also benefit the automotive repair and maintenance services market during the study period. The region may also holds a strong foothold in the automotive repair and maintenance services market due to the presence of one of the largest automobile industries.

Leading Players

• Jiffy Lube International

• Arnold Clark Automobiles

• Halfords Group

• Asbury Automotive Group

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• Ashland Automotive

• Firestone Complete Auto Care

• Belron International

• Driven Brands

• Carmax Autocare Center

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global automotive repair and maintenance services market segmentation focuses on Vehicles, Service Providers, and Regions.

By Vehicle Type

• Bikes & Scooters

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

By Service Providers

• Automobile Dealerships

• Franchise General Repairs

• Locally owned Repair Shops/ Body Shops

• Specialty Shops

• Tire Shops

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

