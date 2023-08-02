Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market 2023: Big Things are Happening in Development and Future Assessment by 2030

Report Ocean has recently added a comprehensive market research report that provides an in-depth analysis of the Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market industry. This report offers valuable insights into current and future industry trends, empowering readers to identify revenue growth and profitability drivers. It conducts a detailed analysis of key factors influencing the global and regional market, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. The report also highlights global certainties, downstream and upstream analysis of key players, and provides forecast market information, SWOT & PESTEL analysis, market scenarios, and possibility studies.

Global Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market to Reach USD 2.15 Billion by 2028

Global Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market is flourishing owing to the rising number of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements along with the emergence of new markets

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the Global Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%, earning revenues of around USD 2.15 billion by the end of 2028. The Global Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market is booming because the prevalence of the chronic disease is rising internationally, in every region, and across all socioeconomic strata. Thus, the requirement for efficient therapies is accelerated by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which is anticipated to fuel the market for peptide and anticoagulant medications. Moreover, the market for peptides and anticoagulants is predicted to grow as a result of rising rates of ischemic heart disease, venous thromboembolism (VTE), and awareness of innovative oral anticoagulants (NOACs). Furthermore, Global Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market is one of the most emerging markets that grow continuously owing to the rising public awareness of the benefits of early diagnostics. However, the high level of market consolidation and the availability of alternative drugs are impeding the global growth of the Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market.

Increasing Number of Cardiovascular Diseases

Increased prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses encourages further industry growth. Due to the rise in cardiovascular disorders, the industry is expanding. The market is growing mostly as a result of cardiovascular issues. Cardiovascular diseases are the biggest cause of death worldwide, accounting for almost 18.6 million deaths in 2019, according to the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Update Fact Sheet published in 2021. Annually, cardiovascular disorders claim more lives than cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease (CLRD) combined. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases in both elderly and middle-aged populations is another factor that is expected to quicken the market’s rate of expansion. Additionally, the aging of the world’s population is expected to spur growth in the market for peptide and anticoagulant drugs.

Technology Advancement Fuels Market Expansion

Anticoagulant product development technology advances are anticipated to help the market. According to a study that was released in the Frontier in Biotechnology and Bioengineering in December 2019, highly accurate, durable, and affordable anticoagulant products have been created using cutting-edge technologies like microfluidics, fluorescent microscopy, electrochemical sensing, photoacoustic detection, and micro/nano electromechanical systems (MEMS/NEMS). The market is also growing as a result of a rise in R&D efforts and the emergence of new markets. These elements will create favorable conditions for the market expansion of peptide and anticoagulant medicines.

Challenge: Expensive Drug Development Procedures

The high costs associated with drug development and distribution, on the other hand, will slow the market’s growth rate. The lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies, as well as a scarcity of skilled professionals, will pose a challenge to the peptide and anticoagulant drug markets. Furthermore, a lack of public awareness and stringent government regulations will restrain and impede the market’s growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Segmental Coverage

Global Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market By Product

Based on product, the Global Peptide and Anticoagulant Market is segmented into Hormonal, Antibiotic, ACE Inhibitor, Antifungal, and Others. Among these, the hormonal segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. During puberty, menstruation, and pregnancy, hormonal imbalances are more common. However, external factors such as stress or hormone medications can cause hormonal imbalances. All these factors boost the growth of the India Brake Pad Market during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market

COVID-19 infection has a significant impact on the peptide and anticoagulant drug markets. More than ten clinical trials are underway to assess the potential of anticoagulants in COVID-19 patients, according to a study published in the American Journal of Cardiovascular Drugs in 2020, and research on parenteral administration strategies for these drugs for use in critically ill COVID-19 patients is being conducted. Furthermore, patients with COVID-19, both confirmed and suspected, should have access to follow-up care with low-dose anticoagulants, according to a World Health Organization Update published in January 2021. As a result, anticoagulant demand skyrocketed during COVID-19.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Mucosal

Others

By Product

Hormonal

Antibiotic

ACE Inhibitor

Antifungal

Others

By Application

Diabetes

Infectious Product

Cancer

Osteoporosis

Cardiology

Gynecology

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the Global Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market are F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, Pfizer, GSK, Novartis AG, Allergan, Eisai Co Ltd, Merck & Co Inc, and other prominent players. The Global Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

