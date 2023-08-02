Renewable Chemicals Market 2023 Growth Statistics, Business Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size and Forecast till 2031

Our research study on the global Renewable Chemicals market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Renewable Chemicals market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global renewable chemicals market size was US$ 84.1 billion in 2021. The global renewable chemicals market is forecast to grow to US$ 249.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Renewable chemicals, also referred to as bio-based chemicals, are made from natural and bio-based raw materials. These chemicals are specifically derived from agricultural waste, agricultural feedstock, organic waste products, biomass, and microorganisms. Renewable chemicals have emerged as potential replacements for petroleum-based chemicals, owing to their lower carbon footprints and being more environmentally friendly. Polymeric and monomeric are among the most commonly used renewable chemicals. These chemicals find a wide range of applications in surfactants and lubricants, consumer goods, resins, and plastics. Apart from that, various industries, such as chemical industries, housing, transportation, food processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, etc., use these chemicals in the process.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global renewable chemicals market is expected to expand substantially due to raising environmental awareness among consumers. Further, rising government support for eco-friendly sources and processes will also contribute to the growth of the market.

The global renewable chemicals market may witness substantial growth opportunities due to a growing range of technological advancements, which will drive the market forward.

Increasing greenhouse gas emissions, combined with the rising prices of fuel, will also be opportunistic for the global renewable chemicals market. On the contrary, the high cost of production associated with renewable chemicals may limit the growth of the global renewable chemicals market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific renewable chemicals market is forecast to record a substantial growth rate, owing to the availability of abundant raw materials and low labor costs. In addition to that, rapid urbanization and industrialization will also contribute to the growth of the renewable chemicals market. Stringent regulation on the use of fossil fuels will also highlight the need to use the environment-friendly product, which in turn, will be opportunistic for the renewable chemicals market.

Leading Players

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Amyris Inc.

• BASF SE

• Bioamber Inc.

• Biomethanol Chemie Nederland B.V.

• Braskem

• Cargill Inc.

• DSM

• DU Pont DE Nemours & Company

• Evonik Industries AG

• Genomatica Inc

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global renewable chemicals market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

By Product Type

• Alcohols

• Ethanol

• Methanol

• Biopolymers

• Ketones

• Platform Chemicals

• Organic Acids

• Others.

By Application

• Agriculture

• Textiles

• Environment

• Transportation

• Food & Beverage Packaging

• Communication

• Bio-Medical

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

