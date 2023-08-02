OctaFX celebrates 12 years of enhancing the global financial landscape

KUALA LUMPUR, MALASIA - Media OutReach - 2 August 2023 - The international broker OctaFX is celebrating its 12th anniversary this week. This marks a remarkable milestone in the company’s journey of providing commission-free access to investing in the financial markets.





Since its inception, OctaFX has been empowering traders across the globe to achieve their financial goals. Through its cutting-edge technological solutions, advanced analytics, and unparalleled educational efforts, the company has transformed the way retail traders navigate the global financial landscape.



Last year was marked by the launch of OctaFX’s own trading platform, OctaTrader. It aims to integrate everything a trader needs into one seamless system where expert analytics, deposits and withdrawals, and profile management options are all at hand. The platform allows users to trade without any extra logins or app switches, helping them save time, which is especially important in the fast-paced financial markets.



OctaFX’s educational endeavours resulted in reaching one million subscribers on YouTube, where the broker publishes over 700 webinars, tutorials, and live trading sessions yearly. The company’s educational content comes in eight formats in six languages, which allows it to reach a significantly wider audience.





The broker’s industry-wide significance manifests itself clearly: clients from 180 countries have opened more than 42 million accounts with OctaFX over the 12 years of its existence. The broker has processed 2.2 billion orders and paid out 33 million USD in bonuses, helping first-time investors begin their financial journey.



In addition to its achievements in the financial domain, OctaFX is deeply dedicated to making a positive impact beyond business. The company’s social responsibility activities span continents, focusing on education and disaster relief efforts. In the past year, OctaFX carried out 22 humanitarian initiatives in Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Mexico. Those projects helped over 4,500 students and 50 teachers from 99 schools, as well as more than 3,200 families in emergency situations.



‘On this special occasion, we would like to thank our clients and partners for their trust and unending support over the years. It’s due to them that we are able to drive change in the Forex industry and provide access to the financial markets to people from all over the world,’ the OctaFX press office commented.



To mark its twelfth anniversary, OctaFX will increase the available leverage and reduce the spreads by 15% on select financial instruments, including major currency pairs, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The details of the offer are available on the broker’s site.

About OctaFX

OctaFX is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilised by clients from 180 countries with more than 42 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.



OctaFX has also won more than 60 awards since its foundation, including the ‘Best Online Broker Global 2022’ award from World Business Outlook and the ‘Best Global Broker Asia 2022’ award from International Business Magazine.

