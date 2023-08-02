Alexa
Taipei cancels some Dadaocheng fireworks shows due to typhoons

Riverbank firework displays for Aug. 9, 16, 20 go on as planned

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/02 15:10
A fireworks display at the Dadaocheng Wharf in Taipei. (Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/taipeitravel" target="_blank">taipeitravel</a> photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The fireworks show at Dadaocheng Wharf scheduled for Wednesday (Aug. 2) has been scrapped due to the impact of Typhoon Khanun, the Taipei City Government announced on Monday (Aug. 1).

The capital is holding a summer event that features music and fireworks at the Dadaocheng Wharf and Yanping Riverside Park between July 1 and Aug. 20. The session on July 26 was also canceled because of Typhoon Doksuri.

To make up for the cancellations, the organizers will extend two upcoming fireworks shows on Aug. 9 and 16, which will last six minutes each, according to the city’s Department of Information and Tourism.

The festival will culminate with an eight-minute fireworks show on Aug. 20.

The shows in August will start at 8:35 p.m., rather than the originally planned 8:30 p.m., to accommodate the flight schedule of the Civil Aeronautics Administration, said the tourism agency.

The public is advised to visit the event website or the Facebook page of Travel Taipei beforehand to learn about any changes to the festival. Live-streaming of Dadaocheng Wharf can also be found on YouTube.
