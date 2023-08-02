City of Dreams Hosts the First Ever Exhibition in Macao by World-famous Contemporary Artist Mr Doodle

The world premiere of four specially created art installations plus 24 additional original artworks will be on display as part of Art Macao

Mr. Clarence Chung, Board Director of Melco Resorts & Entertainment delivers a speech in the Opening Ceremony of “Mr Doodle First Exhibition in Macao” at City of Dreams.

A lively atmosphere with full of crowd at “Mr Doodle First Exhibition in Macao” Opening Ceremony

(From left to right) Mr. Patrick Fan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Forward Fashion Group, Mr. Wong Ka Ki, Deputy Director of Education and Youth Development Bureau of Macao SAR, Ms. Leong Wai Man, President of Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao SAR, Mr. Yin Rutao, Deputy Director of Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Mr. Clarence Chung, Board Director of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Ms. Christy Cheong, Vice President of Events & Promotions of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, officiated the opening ceremony of “Mr Doodle First Exhibition in Macao” at the Main Portal of City of Dreams on Tuesday.

MACAO - Media OutReach - 2 August 2023 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment today announced a thrilling collaboration with world-renowned contemporary artist Mr Doodle, who will present his first solo art exhibition in Macao at City of Dreams with four bespoke art installations plus 24 additional original artworks from August 1 to October 15, 2023 as the Special Exhibition of "Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023".will be a Special Exhibition of Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023, and is organized by Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Artelli with the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, and with the support of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, curated by Pearl Lam Galleries, Artelli and ARTOX GROUP.The exhibition officially launched with an opening ceremony at the Main Portal of City of Dreams on August 1, which was attended by Mr. Yin Rutao, Deputy Director of Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Ms. Leong Wai Man, President of Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao SAR, Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Mr. Wong Ka Ki, Deputy Director of Education and Youth Development Bureau of Macao SAR, Mr. Clarence Chung, Board Director of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, together with Mr. Patrick Fan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Forward Fashion Group and Ms. Christy Cheong, Vice President of Events & Promotions of Melco Resorts & Entertainment.Mr. Clarence Chung, Board Director of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, "Melco fully supports Macao SAR government's initiative on promoting the art and creative industry and delivering incredibly diverse experiences for Macao. It is our honor that Melco's art exhibition has become the Special Exhibition of 'Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023' again. We are also thrilled to collaborate with Mr Doodle to make the debut of his first exhibition in Macao at City of Dreams with 4 world premiere art installations, introducing more selections of art works to visitors and locals."Born in England, Mr Doodle is one of the world's most celebrated contemporary artists. Known for creating distinctive artworks characterized by intricate black and white lines and patterns that give everyday objects a lively touch, his works have been exhibited in major galleries around the globe.The theme for Art Macao is 'The Statistics of Fortune', and for, he has created a bespoke color pattern that showcases both his talents and his evolution as an artist. Mr Doodle recently welcomed a newborn baby, developments that have been reflected in the recent use of color in his artworks, which resemble flowers, clouds, fish, and birds.The new exhibition will feature the world premiere of four new specially designed art installations by Mr Doodle, which will allow guests to experience the artist's work in different ways throughout City of Dreams. Measuring a colossal 52 meters by 20 meters, the largest installation will be on the façade of The Showroom, close to the pioneering multi-dimensional art space, Artelli. Titled 'Doodle Showroom', this enormous artwork transforms the façade by adorning it with Mr Doodle's signature 'doodling spaghetti', offering guests a spectacular visual introduction to the artist's distinctive style, as well as a memorable photo opportunity.Located at the Main Portal of City of Dreams, 'Doodle Hall' is a breathtaking immersive artwork that provides visitors with a unique art experience. Every surface, from floors to walls and pillars, will be covered with Mr Doodle's lively interlocking designs, while there will also be a giant LED video wall putting the spotlight on displaying Mr Doodle's creative journey and the attractions of his first exhibition in Macao. The video wall immerses the audience into the his creative realm, offering a close-up experience of every brushstroke and squiggle.Located at the west side of City of Dreams level 1, 'LOVE WALL' is a large wall covered in Mr Doodle's signature patterns that also offers guests a fun interactive experience. Adorned with boldly outlined figures, as well as symbols and motifs representing love, this installation conveys Mr Doodle's heartfelt wishes for romantic connections. During the Qixi Festival (Chinese Valentine's Day), couples are invited to participate in the creative process, contributing to the vivid and kaleidoscope palette of this interactive art wall by decorating it with their own doodles and romantic messages from August 22-27. The in turn transforms the artwork into a romantic art sanctuary filled with loving thoughts.A multimedia art installation created by the Mr Doodle at the centre of Morpheus lobby. Drawing inspiration from the architectural designs of the Morpheus in Macao, the installation animates the diamond-shaped geometric structures, fluid curves, and free-flowing forms found in the hotel's architecture. Mr Doodle skillfully combines his distinctive doodling with the fluidity of the architectural design, bringing the installation to life with boldness and creativity. This artwork is a beautiful blend of doodling and architectural art, showcasing Mr Doodle's creative talent and keen perception of aesthetics and innovation. The artwork also pays tribute to Zaha Hadid, a renowned architect known for her radical deconstructivity designs.To celebrate his first exhibition in Macao, Mr Doodle brings 24 pieces brand new original artwork to Artelli. The artist will also be appearing in person at City of Dreams on September 12, showcasing live creation in front of the audience before his amazing artworks at Artelli. As well as marveling at Mr Doodle's works, visitors to City of Dreams can also enjoy the exclusive Mr Doodle Afternoon Tea Experience at Morpheus Lounge. This one-of-a-kind afternoon tea experience has been specially created to tie in with the exhibition, and will feature tailor-made delicacies and desserts served on art-themed crockery. Mr Doodle Afternoon Tea Experience will be available from August 22 onwards.Hashtag: #新濠 #ArtMacao #艺文荟澳 #MrDoodle #新濠风尚

