Automated Material Handling Equipment Market May See Potential Upside in Years to Come

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Automated Material Handling Equipment Market ” 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market size was valued at $22,520 million in 2014 and is expected to reach $39,060 million by 2022. Continuous rise in demand for automation in industries has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling equipment. With the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, the automated material handling equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years. Major players in automated material handling industry focus on the development of affordable, small, compact, and energy-efficient material handling solutions to reach a wider customer base.

Recent boom in e-commerce is a major driver for the materials handling systems, with widespread demand for process automation worldwide. E-commerce industry players aim on improving the quality of their service through minimal waste generation. In developing nations, industrialization and modernization primarily support the market growth.

Increased need for automation in industries such as e-commerce, automotive, and food & beverages due to reduced operational costs, improved supply chain process, and reduced labor costs drive the AMH equipment market growth. Moreover, increase in industrial production in emerging nations, such as China, India, and Mexico demands automated conveyor systems, transport equipment and industrial equipment thereby boosting the market growth. However, high initial installation cost of automated material handling equipment poses a major threat to the automated material handling equipment.

Segment overview:

The automated material handling manufacturing industry is segmented based on product type, system type, component, application, industry vertical and geography. Based on product type, market is segmented into automated guided vehicle, automated storage and retrieval system, automated crane, robotic system, and automated conveyor & sortation system. By system type it is divided into, unit load material handling system and bulk load material handling system. Based on application, market is segmented into assembly, packaging, transportation, distribution, storage, and waste handling. By Industry vertical, it is divided into automotive, chemical, rubber & plastic, aviation, semiconductor and electronics, e-commerce, food & beverages, metal, and heavy machinery.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segment Overview

Robotic systems accounted for dominant share of the global market in 2015 and is anticipated to consolidate its position during the forecast period, owing to reduced operating costs and advent of energy efficient robotic systems. In addition, storage application accounted for the largest market share due to increased storage capacity, improved inventory control system, reduced labor cost, and security. Automated conveyor systems accounted for one fifth of the market share in 2015, and is likely to reach $7,596 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Among industries, aviation industry is expected to witness the highest growth due to increased usage of automated material handling equipment in manufacturing and assembling of aircraft.

Increase in need for automation

With the increase in need for automation in industrial and transport equipment, the use of automated material handling equipment has multiplied significantly. Organizations adopt robotics systems to automate their processes to deliver high quality products, increase their manufacturing capabilities, serve customers better, and efficiently manage their processes. This factor pushes organizations to adopt AMH equipment and further strengthens the market. The effect of this factor is moderate at this stage; however, it is expected to increase in near future.

Technological advancements

With the advent of new technologies, better and efficient automated solutions are being offered in the market. The automated material handling equipment such as robotic systems perform tasks with higher accuracy and precision and help to reduce operational cost. New technologies such as vision automated guided vehicle provide increased throughput, ensure safety, and helps reduce labor costs. Introduction of advanced technologies result in enhanced quality and flexible automated systems which would strengthen the market in the future. The effect of new technologies is moderate in the AHM equipment market, and its impact is expected to increase in near future, owing to increasing adoption of automated material handling equipment in e-commerce industry to shorten the delivery time of products to customers.

Emerging markets

Currently, the emerging economies including China, India, and Mexico witnessed a slow penetration in the automated material handling equipment industry; however, with the various technological advancements and increase in innovations in robotic systems, the demand for automated systems would rise in the future. However, higher efficiency of these equipment coupled with stringent government policies regarding cleanliness and hygiene, would increase the adoption of automated material handling equipment such as conveyer systems in the e-commerce, food & beverages, and automotive industry in the near future.

High initial investment

The initial cost required for the set up and integration of the automated material handling equipment is high, which limits the use of these equipment in heavy manufacturing organizations. Industries with high labor costs are anticipated to use robotic systems and automated guided vehicles to reduce their labor costs and produce high quality products. Industries, such as automotive and electronics, where precision and accuracy play a major role, use automated systems to meet international quality standards. However, with new emerging technologies, and growth in competition in the market, the initial costs of automated material handling equipment would reduce in the future.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global automated material handling equipment industry trends and future estimations to elucidate the potential investment pockets in the market.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to enable the stake holders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

The current trends and future forecasts aid to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends.

Recent developments, key market players, and market shares are listed in the report to study the competitive scenario of the market.

Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding on the roles of the stakeholders involved.

Key Players

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Bosch Rexroth

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG

SSI Schaefer AG

Dematic Group S.A.R.L

Toyota Industries Corporation

JBT Corporation

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Other companies mentioned in the report:

Jungheinrich AG

KUKA AG

KION Group AG

Xuzhou Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.

Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Informatik GmbH

Eisenmann AG

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

Crown Equipment Corporation

Viastore Systems GmbH

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market segmentation

By Product Type

Automated guided vehicle

Automated storage and retrieval system

Automated crane

Robotic system

Automatic conveyor and sortation system

By System Type

Unit load material handling system

Bulk load material handling system

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Assembly

Packaging

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

Waste Handling

By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Chemical, rubber & plastic

Aviation

Semiconductors & electronics

E-commerce

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others(energy, metal, and heavy machinery)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

