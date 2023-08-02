India Medical Devices Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Growth by 2030

Report Ocean has recently added a comprehensive market research report that provides an in-depth analysis of the India Medical Devices Market industry. This report offers valuable insights into current and future industry trends, empowering readers to identify revenue growth and profitability drivers. It conducts a detailed analysis of key factors influencing the global and regional market, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. The report also highlights global certainties, downstream and upstream analysis of key players, and provides forecast market information, SWOT & PESTEL analysis, market scenarios, and possibility studies.

India Medical Devices Market to Reach USD 124 Billion by 2028

India medical devices market is growing at a high CAGR because of the rising prevalence of various health conditions and increasing rate of hospital visits for in and outpatient treatment. Also, due to rapid innovations and increasing launches of technologically advanced medical devices in India

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR428

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the India medical devices market was worth USD 15 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.40%, earning revenue of around USD 124.3 billion by the end of 2028. India Medical devices market is flourishing at a high rate owing to the rising prevalence of various health conditions and the increasing rate of hospital visits for in and outpatient treatment. Furthermore, rapid innovations and increasing launches of technologically advanced medical devices in India along with favorable government initiatives and funding towards boosting the adoption of medical devices are also propelling the growth of the overall market.

Expanding Government Investments and Initiatives

The government of India is taking various initiatives and significantly investing in improving and expanding the healthcare sector of the country. This also include acing the healthcare facilities such as hospitals with advanced medical devices to boost peoples accessibility to improved healthcare services. Various government initiatives such as Production Linked Incentives (PLI) Scheme for Medical Devices 2020 is playing significant role in boosting the accessibility to low-cost medical devices in the country, propelling the overall market growth.

Increasing a Number of Local Medical Device Manufacturers

India is significantly emerging as a major medical device manufacturers. Several local companies are emerging and offering wide range of medical devices for both professional as well as home care use. Companies such as Renalyx Health Systems, Medprime Technologies, Comofi Medtech, Molbio Diagnostics, Axio Biosolutions, Hearing Wellness Clinic, etc., have already established themselves as leading medical device manufacturers of the country. This is anticipated to drive the India medical device market growth in the forecast period.

India Medical Devices Market – By End-User

Based on end-user, the India medical devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and home-care. The hospital segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the expanding healthcare sector for infrastructure development and the increasing number of hospitals in the country. Furthermore, a large percentage of patients approaching hospitals for receiving medical treatment is also fueling the demand for medical devices in the hospitals. However, home care is projected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.

India Medical Devices Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the India medical devices market is segmented into North India, South India, East India and West India. South India dominates the India medical devices market owing to the strong healthcare sector in states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, etc. According to the fourth Health Index launched by Niti Aayog, Kerala emerged as the top-ranking state in terms of overall health performance among larger states, followed by Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Due to this, the demand for medical devices is very prominent in this region.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR428

Impact of COVID-19 on India Medical Devices Market

Unlike the rest of the segments of the healthcare industry that thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in India, the medical devices market was negatively impacted. Hospitals are the leading end-users of medical devices in India. However, the hospitals were overwhelmed by the COVID-19 affected patients due to which other out-patients were avoiding hospital visits. Furthermore, the purchasing power of hospitals was also directly affected during the pandemic. This resulted in a subsequent decline in the demand for India medical devices market.

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

By Volume (Thousand Units)

Market Share & Forecast

By Classification Type

Low Risk

Medium Risk

High Risk

By Application

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Dental Devices

Ophthalmic Devices

Cardiovascular Devices

Patient Monitoring Devices

Orthopedic Devices

Nephrology and Urology Devices

ENT Devices

Others

By End-user

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare

Diagnostics Centers

Others

By Region

North India

East India

South India

West India

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the India medical devices market are Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Baxter International, Danaher Corporation, General Electric, 3M Company, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corporation, and other prominent players.

The India medical devices market is highly competitive with the presence of several multinational corporations and regional companies. The regional medical devices companies are giving tough competition to multinational corporations in terms of quality and range of devices. The companies constantly launch new products with advanced offerings and innovations to gain a competitive edge. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR428

What our report offers:

Executive Summary: A concise overview of the report, highlighting the main points, key findings, and recommendations.

Introduction: Sets the context for the report by explaining the purpose, scope, and objectives. It may also include background information on the topic.

Methodology: Describes the methods and approaches used to gather data, conduct research, and analyze information for the report. This section provides transparency and credibility to the findings.

Findings/Results: Presents the main information, data, and analysis related to the topic. It may include charts, graphs, tables, or other visual aids to support the findings.

Analysis and Interpretation: Provides an in-depth examination and interpretation of the findings. It may involve comparing data, identifying trends, and drawing conclusions based on the evidence presented.

Discussion: Explores the implications and significance of the findings within the broader context. This section may address challenges, opportunities, and potential solutions related to the subject matter.

Recommendations: Offers actionable suggestions based on the analysis and findings of the report. Recommendations should be specific, feasible, and linked to the report’s objectives.

References/Citations: Includes a list of sources, references, or citations used in the report. This ensures proper attribution and allows readers to explore the referenced material.

Appendices: Supplementary materials such as additional data, charts, or supporting documents that are relevant to the report but not included in the main body.

Conclusion: Summarizes the key points discussed in the report and reinforces the main findings.

Key questions answered in the Market are:

What is the consumer buying behaviors and preferences in the market?

What are the key success factors and critical considerations for market entry or expansion?

What are the potential risks and challenges for market participants?

What are the investment opportunities and potential returns in the market?

What are the market segmentation strategies and target market identification?

What are the marketing and advertising strategies employed by successful market players?

What are the market entry barriers and competitive intensity?

What are the market forecasts and projections for the future?

What are the recommended strategies for market participants to achieve success?

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR428

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com