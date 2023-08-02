Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Revenue Statistics, Vital Challenges and Forecast Analysis By 2030

Report Ocean has recently added a comprehensive market research report that provides an in-depth analysis of the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market industry. This report offers valuable insights into current and future industry trends, empowering readers to identify revenue growth and profitability drivers. It conducts a detailed analysis of key factors influencing the global and regional market, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. The report also highlights global certainties, downstream and upstream analysis of key players, and provides forecast market information, SWOT & PESTEL analysis, market scenarios, and possibility studies.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 5.80% in the Forecast Period

The pharmaceutical excipients market is growing at a high CAGR because of the thriving pharmaceutical sector, as well as considerable research and development efforts in this field

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the pharmaceutical excipients market was worth USD 8.0 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.80%, earning revenue of around USD 11.8 billion by the end of 2028. The thriving pharmaceutical sector, as well as considerable research and development efforts in this field, are credited with the market’s rise. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to benefit from the rising generics sector. However, the increasing cost of pharmaceutical excipients may act as a huge restraining factor for market growth.

Expanding Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry Is Driving The Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Growth

The pharmaceutical manufacturing industry is gaining significant momentum over the past few years, especially in emerging economies. Developing countries such as China, India, etc., are providing sanctions and subsidies to encourage manufacturers to establish their production plants in the countries. These developments are also attracting manufacturers due to their low-cost production and easy availability of human resources. Due to this, the pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to flourish in the forecast period.

Increasing Application Of Pharmaceutical Excipients In The Food Industry

The pharmaceutical excipients are gaining traction in the food industry. With the expanding food production industry, the demand for excipients is anticipated to surge several folds in the upcoming years. These ingredients are primarily used in food in improving how nutrients and active ingredients are accessed and absorbed by the body. They are also commonly used as additives in supplements for different purposes including changing the appearance of active substances, increasing their bioavailability, and increasing their stability.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market – By Functionality

Based on functionality, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into fillers & diluents, suspending & viscosity agents, coating agents, binders, flavoring agents & sweeteners, disintegrants, colorants, lubricants & glidants, preservatives, emulsifying agents, other functionalities. The fillers & diluents segment accounts for the largest market share. Diluents and fillers are widely used as a diluting agents as well as increasing the weight and improving content uniformity. With the increasing production of medicines, the demand for diluents and fillers is projected to increase in the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. Europe dominates the pharmaceutical excipients market because of the increased attention and investment in the generic medicine business. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to benefit from favorable government measures aimed at promoting the pharmaceutical industry’s growth. The Asia-Pacific area, on the other hand, is expected to develop at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

The pharmaceutical excipients market was negatively impacted by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The countries’ sanctions have a direct impact on the pharmaceutical industry’s operations by disrupting the flow of raw materials. As a result, during the initial outbreak, demand for pharmaceutical excipients dropped dramatically. The market, on the other hand, is expected to thrive in the post-lockdown era, thanks to increased drug consumption and the rising incidences of various medical conditions

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product

Inorganic Chemicals

Calcium Phosphates

Calcium Carbonate

Calcium Sulfate

Halites

Metallic Oxides

Others

Organic Chemical

Carbohydrates

Sugars

Starch

Cellulose

Petrochemicals

Glycols (Alcohol)

Povidones Polymers

Mineral Hydrocarbons

Others

By Function

Fillers & Diluents

Suspension & viscosity agents

Binders

Coatings

Flavoring agents

Disintegrants

Others

By Formulation

Oral Formulations

Parenteral Formulations

Topical Formulations

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the pharmaceutical excipients market are Ashland, Croda International PLC, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, The Lubrizol Corporation, Roquette Frres, Associated British Foods PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, Pfanstiehl, Inc, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Chemische Fabrik Budenheim, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, and other prominent players. The market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional industry players. The companies constantly launch new products and significantly invest in research and development activities to bring innovations into their offerings. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

