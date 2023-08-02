Bio-Based Cosmetics And Personal Care Ingredients Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2031

Report Ocean has recently added a comprehensive market research report that provides an in-depth analysis of the Bio-Based Cosmetics And Personal Care Ingredients Market industry. This report offers valuable insights into current and future industry trends, empowering readers to identify revenue growth and profitability drivers. It conducts a detailed analysis of key factors influencing the global and regional market, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. The report also highlights global certainties, downstream and upstream analysis of key players, and provides forecast market information, SWOT & PESTEL analysis, market scenarios, and possibility studies.

Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market to Boost in Coming Years Projected to Reach worth USD 4.9 billion by 2028

The growth of the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market can be attributed to the rising awareness about the harmful-effects of synthetic chemicals, government regulations constraining the practice of synthetic ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics coupled with the impact of advertising strategies on consumer faith

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR432

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm; Report Ocean revealed that the global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market was worth USD 3.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2%. This is attributable to initiatives being taken by various governments throughout the world to encourage the usage of bio-based cosmetics. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the harmful impacts of synthetic cosmetics is making the population turn towards bio-based and natural options, thus propelling the growth of the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market.

Surging Demand Coupled With Growing Research and Development To Drive The Market Growth

The mounting trend of the usage of natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetic and personal care products is expected to drive market growth. The enhancement in the research and development R&D investments coupled with the technological advancements in ingredient processing and cost-effective production technologies are further likely to bolster the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market growth. Furthermore, the progressively rising demand of the consumers for natural ingredients and additives in cosmetic products due to growing consumer awareness about the harmful effects of traditional, synthetic chemical-heavy products is expected to induce substantial growth in the market over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Vitamins And derivatives Segment Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2021 By Application

Based on active ingredients, the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market has been segmented into vitamins and derivatives, ceramides, peptides, resveratrol, potassium sorbate, bio-succinic acid, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, creatine, alpha hydroxy acids, and others. Amidst the segmentation, the vitamins and derivatives segment is anticipated to lead the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market over the forecast period 2022-2028. This can be attributed to the altering lifestyles coupled with prevalent consciousness among the consumers related to enhancing their overall personality, which is expected to bolster the global vitamins and derivatives market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world witnessed one of the worst recessions since WW2. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has brutally impacted the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market. The lockdowns in major countries of the world brought the import and export of cosmetics and personal care products to a halt. Numerous industries curbed or reduced their production, thus severely affecting business revenues. The disruptions in raw material supply acted as a preventive factor that challenged the industry’s growth. These factors negatively impact the overall bio-based beauty and personal care ingredients market trends. Nevertheless, with the improving market circumstances in the post COVID era, the growth of the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market is likely to recover during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR432

North America Dominated The Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market In 2021

Based on the regional analysis, the global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market can be segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Amidst the segmentation, North America dominated the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market with the largest share in 2021. North America and Europe hold substantial market shares in the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market mainly owing to the rising effects of pollution, for instance- premature skin aging, the risk of skin cancer, roughness, dryness, and discoloration, that is pushing the consumers towards using chemical-free products to save their skin. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is presently the fastest-growing region in the market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product Type

Emollients

Conditioning Polymers

Surfactants

Emulsifiers

Rheology Control

Antimicrobials

Others (UV Absorbers and Hair Fixative Polymers)

By Active Ingredients

Vitamins and Derivatives

Ceramides

Peptides

Resveratrol

Potassium Sorbate

Bio-Succinic Acid

Hyaluronic Acid

Glycerin

Creatine

Alpha Hydroxy Acid

Others

By Application

Skin and Sun Care

Hair Care

Make-up and Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

Others (oral and hygiene)

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market is fragmented, with numerous players serving the market. The key players dominating the global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market are Ashland, BASF SE, Clariant, Croda International Plc, Covestro AG, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, DSM, Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, ELEMENTIS PLC, Genomatica Inc., Nouryon, Sollice Biotech, Solvay, Lubrizol Corporation and other prominent players. The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are facility expansion, product diversification, alliances, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisition to expand their customer reach and gain a competitive edge in the overall market.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR432

What our report offers:

Executive Summary: A concise overview of the report, highlighting the main points, key findings, and recommendations.

Introduction: Sets the context for the report by explaining the purpose, scope, and objectives. It may also include background information on the topic.

Methodology: Describes the methods and approaches used to gather data, conduct research, and analyze information for the report. This section provides transparency and credibility to the findings.

Findings/Results: Presents the main information, data, and analysis related to the topic. It may include charts, graphs, tables, or other visual aids to support the findings.

Analysis and Interpretation: Provides an in-depth examination and interpretation of the findings. It may involve comparing data, identifying trends, and drawing conclusions based on the evidence presented.

Discussion: Explores the implications and significance of the findings within the broader context. This section may address challenges, opportunities, and potential solutions related to the subject matter.

Recommendations: Offers actionable suggestions based on the analysis and findings of the report. Recommendations should be specific, feasible, and linked to the report’s objectives.

References/Citations: Includes a list of sources, references, or citations used in the report. This ensures proper attribution and allows readers to explore the referenced material.

Appendices: Supplementary materials such as additional data, charts, or supporting documents that are relevant to the report but not included in the main body.

Conclusion: Summarizes the key points discussed in the report and reinforces the main findings.

Key questions answered in the Market are:

What is the consumer buying behaviors and preferences in the market?

What are the key success factors and critical considerations for market entry or expansion?

What are the potential risks and challenges for market participants?

What are the investment opportunities and potential returns in the market?

What are the market segmentation strategies and target market identification?

What are the marketing and advertising strategies employed by successful market players?

What are the market entry barriers and competitive intensity?

What are the market forecasts and projections for the future?

What are the recommended strategies for market participants to achieve success?

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR432

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com