Healthcare 3D Printing Market Growth in 2023 Best Practices and Strategies

The most recent research study on the global “Healthcare 3D Printing Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

3D printing is also known as additive manufacturing, which is a technology for creating three-dimensional solid objects in the healthcare sector. 3D printed objects are produced through additive methods in which an object is produced by adding layers of material one after another until the product is made. The successive layers are placed over one another to make a 3D-printed object. The use of 3D printing has advanced from prototyping in a variety of applications to the creation of functional components and goods. Factors such as the rising focus on the advancement of healthcare facilities, the increasing geriatric population, and surging demand for personalization and customization of medical products are attributing to the growth of the market.

The rising incidences of various disorders such as cardiovascular, orthopedic, and others are propelling the demand for 3D printing. 3D printing plays a vital role in enhancing data visualization during diagnosis, treatment planning, and surgical procedures for cardiology. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report 2021, it was estimated that over 17.9 million fatalities in 2019 were caused by cardiovascular diseases, accounting for nearly 32% of all deaths worldwide. Additionally, according to the National Library of Medicine, India has the highest global burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD). It is projected that approximately 4.77 million CVD-related fatalities in India during 2020, which is an increase from 2.26 million in 1990. \Hence, the increasing incidences of cardiovascular illness are accelerating the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising technological developments, as well as the heavy investments in R&D activities are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high cost associated with 3D printing and the lack of skilled labor is hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing investments for R&D facilities, development of 3D printing-based products, and rising awareness among patients. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising focus on the advancement of healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for customized medical equipment in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Envision TEC

Stratasys Inc.

Materialise NV

3D Systems Software

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Simbionix

RegenHU Ltd.

Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd.

3D Matters Pte Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation (3DS)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw Materials:

Ceramics

Metals

Polymers

Biological Cells

By Application:

Surgical Guides

Implants

Surgical Instruments

Bioengineering

By Technology:

Electron Beam Melting

Laser Beam Melting

Photopolymerization

Droplet Deposition

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

