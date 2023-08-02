Dental Anesthesia Market Trends What You Need to Know to Stay Ahead

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Dental Anesthesia Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Dental Anesthesia Market is valued at approximately USD 1.79 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Dental anesthesia is a type of drug that is used to induce reversible sensation loss during dental surgery. This aids in preventing pain in a specific area of the mouth by blocking the nerves that sense or transmit pain, numbing the mouth tissue. Dental anesthesia encompasses local anesthetics, sedation, and general anesthesia. The rising incidences of dental problems, increasing emergence of technological advancements pertaining to dental procedures, and rise in behavioral risk factors like smoking and diabetes are the primary factors for the growth of the market across the globe.

The flourishing development of the dental market is directly associated with the demand for dental anesthesia owing to the rising focus on improving access to dental care. According to Statista, the dental market is estimated to be worth approximately USD 31.5 billion globally in 2018. Additionally, the industry is expanding rapidly and reached to USD 36.8 billion in 2021. Hence, these aforementioned factors are exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the market. Moreover, growing R&D investments, as well as increasing dental care awareness and shifting demographics are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high cost of surgical treatment and side effects of dental anesthesia injection are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Dental Anesthesia Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising number of dental problems among children and adult population, along with increased demand for regular dental visits and checkups. Whereas, North America is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the presence of developed healthcare facilities, as well as growing awareness for oral health in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dentsply Sirona

Laboratorios Inibsa

Pierre Pharma

Septodont

Laboratorios Normon

Primex Pharmaceuticals

Aspen Group

Dentalhitec

Zeyco

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Local

General

Sedation

By End-user:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

