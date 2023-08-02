Clinical Trials Management System Market 2023 Key Growth Drivers and Investment Opportunities

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

Global Clinical Trials Management System Market is valued at approximately USD 1.50 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A clinical trial management system is specially designed software system in order to manage clinical trials for clinical research, which is primarily adopted by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. The system keeps track of participant contact information, timeframes, and achievements, as well as planning, performing, and reporting activities. Factors such as the rising availability of advanced CTMS solutions, increasing government funding and grants to support clinical trials, and growing research partnerships between pharma-biopharma companies and CROs are the key driving factors for the market growth across the globe.

The increasing number of clinical studies is propelling the demand for the clinical trials management system owing to the growth in R&D activities requiring essential tools to manage, plan, and monitor clinical study’s effectiveness. According to Statista, in 2019, there were approximately 325,776 clinical studies registered worldwide, and reached 409,300 as of march 2022. Hence, the aforementioned factors are exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing outsourcing of research processes, as well as higher integration with Platform-as-a-service (PaaS( and mobile computing are creating various growth prospects for the market over the forecasting years. However, a lack of skilled professionals and patient privacy stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Clinical Trials Management System Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising technology developments, increasing investment by pharmaceutical companies, and favorable regulatory policies. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as presence of a large patient pool, as well as the growing increasing R&D activities among various businesses in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

IQVIA Inc.

Medidata Solutions, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

DATATRAK International, Inc.

Clario

SimpleTrials

Calyx

RealTime

Labcorp

Wipro Limited

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution Type:

Enterprise

Site

By Delivery Mode:

Web & Cloud-based

On-premise

By Component:

Software

Services

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

Medical Device Firms

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

