Acute Care Telemedicine Market A Roadmap to Product Innovation Navigating until 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Acute Care Telemedicine Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Acute Care Telemedicine Market is valued at approximately USD 17.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Acute care telemedicine is a consultation that is organized through telemedicine in a hospital or other emergency care setting for urgent or immediate medical care situations. This consultation service primarily focuses on providing short-term solutions to a sudden onset of an injury or illness. This service helps in improving health outcomes by offering patients an immediate diagnosis and treatment for a disease condition at an early stage along with reducing clinical expenses. Factors such as the dearth of specialty physicians, the rising focus on reducing the cost of acute care, and the growing need for immediate access to medical care are the prominent factors that are contributing to the market growth across the globe.

The increasing expenditure on healthcare products & services is exhibiting a positive influence on the market demand. According to CMS.gov, in the United States, the national healthcare expenditure grew 9.7% to USD 4.1 trillion or USD 12,530 per person in 2020, which is accounted for 19.7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP(. Also, it is anticipated that the National health spending is likely to increase at an average annual rate of 5.4 percent for 2019-28 is and estimated to reach USD 6.2 trillion by 2028. Therefore, the growing spending on healthcare services by the population is acting as a catalyzing factor for the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing government investments to develop IT and telecommunications infrastructure, as well as the rising inclination towards digital services are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the regulatory variations across regions and lack of awareness are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Acute Care Telemedicine Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing development of healthcare infrastructure and the rising allocation of funds for medical research and developments. Whereas, Europe is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising development and deployment of medical technology, geographic expansion of key players, and the presence of a huge target population in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

ScienceSoft USA Corporation

AMN Healthcare

Orbit Health GmbH

US Acute Care Solutions, LLC

SOC Telemed

SynergenX

Eagle Telemedicine.

Vidyo, Inc.

RelyMD.

Chiron Health

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2021, SOC Telemed announced the acquisition of Access Physicians- a telehealth solutions provider with value of around USD 194 million. The aim of this acquisition is to significantly strengthen SOC Telemed’s clinical service portfolio and national footprint amid the surging demand for acute care telemedicine solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August 2019, Eagle Telemedicine declared the company started offering its Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) program via telemedicine with the objective of managing the shortage of obstetrics and gynaecology specialists across the United States.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Delivery:

Clinician-to-patient

Clinician-to-clinician

By Application:

Teleradiology

Telepsychiatry

TeleICU

Teleneurology

Telenephrology

Others

By End-use:

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

