Lipid Nanoparticles Market A Decade of Disruption Anticipating the Changing Market Landscape until 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Lipid Nanoparticles Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Lipid Nanoparticles Market is valued at approximately USD 687.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Lipid nanoparticles are a type of a nanoparticle that is composed of lipids. It is a novel pharmaceutical formulation and new pharmaceutical drug delivery system that are used are used to carry nucleic acids in the treatment of diseases such as cancer. The surging demand for lipid systems from mRNA vaccine manufacturers, rising adoption of nanoparticles in gene therapy as vector, coupled with the increasing number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are the primary factors that are stipulating the market demand across the globe.

The rising emphasis on innovative and personalized medicine to deliver drugs at specifically targeted sites is a chief driving factor for the market demand. According to Statista, the global market for personalized medicine was worth approximately USD 1,980 billion in 2019 and is expected to increase to USD 2,770 billion by the year 2022. Consequentially, the increasing preference towards personalized medicines is fueling the adoption of lipid nanoparticles as a carrier in delivering oncology and neurology-related drugs, which is accelerating market growth. Moreover, the rising investment on R&D activities, as well as the increasing initiatives by market players for the development of distinct products are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the imposition of stringent regulations and several side effects associated with the use of lipid nanoparticles are hindering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Lipid Nanoparticles Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing focus on receiving product approvals and the robust presence of the major players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising populations, rapidly changing lifestyles, and rising demand for nutraceutical therapies in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Merck KGaA

Evonik Industries AG

Gattefosse

Precision NanoSystems

ABITEC Corporation

Nippon Oil & Fats Corporation

Lipoid GmbH

BASF SE

Dishman Group

IOI Oleo GmbH

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2022, Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS) announced the expansion of its drug delivery capabilities which includes novel nanoparticle formulation and functional lipid excipients.

In May 2022, Gattefosse declared the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in the U.S. to manufacture lipid-based specialty ingredients for cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.

In June 2021, Danaher unveils the company’s acquisition with the Precision NanoSystems (PNI), which aims on developing PNI mRNA technology to launch vaccines for curing unmet conditions such as cancer and genetic diseases.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles (SLNs(

Nanostructured Lipid Carriers (NLCs(

Others

By Application:

Therapeutics

Research

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

