Orthobiologics Market The Next Frontier of Product Innovation A Look until 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Orthobiologics Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Orthobiologics Market is valued at approximately USD 7.63 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Orthobiologics and regenerative medicines are frequently made from substances naturally present in the body and used to speed the healing process after injuries. These products are used in orthopaedic procedures to speed the healing of injured muscles, ligaments, and tendons as well as broken bones. The key factors driving the market growth are rising cases of Orthopedic Injuries, increasing aging population, and growing sports injuries. Thus, creating demand for the Orthobiologics market during the forecast period.

The primary factors most likely to drive up demand for orthobiologics products are the rapid increase in orthopaedic injuries and musculoskeletal diseases that cause severe physical pain and limited mobility. According to data from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, more than 6.8 million patients in the U.S. alone visit a doctor each year for orthopaedic injuries. This large patient base that requires orthopaedic injury therapy may drive market expansion during the forecasted period. Also, rising product development by market players propels the market growth forward. For instance, in 2020, Royal Biologics officially launched MAGNUS, a dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) free viable cellular bone allograft. Additionally, rising investment in healthcare infrastructure would create a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of orthobiologics products stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Orthobiologics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to introduction of synthetic products by market players and rising adoption of biologics for bone-related injuries & disorders in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing geriatric population, surge in obesity, and growing awareness related to the use of orthobiologics.

Major market players included in this report are:

Medtronic (Ireland)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.( (U.S.)

Stryker (U.S.)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

SeaSpine (U.S.)

Bioventus (U.S.)

RTI Surgical (U.S.)

MTF Biologics (U.S.)

Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Viscosupplements

Bone Growth Factors

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Cellular Allograft

Allografts

Others

By Application:

Spinal Fusion

Maxillofacial & Dental

Soft Tissue Repair

Reconstructive & Fracture Surgery

Others

By End-user:

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

