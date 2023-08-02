Ophthalmic Devices Market the Future of Productivity and Collaboration Tools a Look until 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Ophthalmic Devices Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Ophthalmology is a medical specialty that focuses on the anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the eyes. Ophthalmic devices are parts of medical equipment made for surgery, diagnosis, and vision correction. The factor driving the market growth of ophthalmic devices is the rise in the prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, including diabetic retinopathy, cataract, age-related macular degeneration, myopia and so on. The increasing diagnosis rate in developed and emerging countries is caused by the rising prevalence of ophthalmic problems and the expansion of regional and national initiatives to promote eye health. Also, another factor driving the market growth is the growing elderly population is creating the demand for ophthalmic devices, because they’re more susceptible to age-related eye disorders.

The rising prevalence of eye problems is expected to propel the demand for vision care and surgical devices at a significant rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) America anticipated to have 14.6 million cases of diabetic retinopathy by 2050, up from 7.7 million in 2010. Also, according to the report published by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, by 2050, it is predicted that 7.32 million Americans will have primary open-angle glaucoma. Additionally, growing technological advancements in ophthalmic are anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period. However, the lack of awareness about eye-related diseases stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ophthalmic Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of chronic eye conditions in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of eye disorders, and rising awareness of patients towards it would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ophthalmic Devices market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

Alcon Vision LLC

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Essilor International S.A

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Nidek Co. Ltd

TOPCON Corporation

Haag-Streit Group

Novartis AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Surgical

Vision Care

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

