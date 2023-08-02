Infusion Pump Market Insights on Growth Potential Top Players to Watch from 2023-2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Infusion Pump Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1949

Global Infusion Pump Market is valued at approximately USD 9.68 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A medical device is an infusion pump that is used to deliver several fluids to the body under controlled conditions. In hospitals, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and home settings, the pump is used to provide intravenous medications. Infusion pumps are used in the treatment and management of diabetes, gastroenterology, haematology, neonatology, analgesia, and chemotherapy. The key factor driving the market growth is the rising incidence of chronic diseases along with rapid growth in the geriatric population, increasing number of surgical procedures, and growing demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in home care settings. Thus, propelling the lucrative demand for the market during the forecast period.

Infusion pumps provide key benefits over manual delivery of fluids such as the ability to deliver the fluids in a very small dosage and at accurate predefined rates. These pumps are often used to deliver medication to maintain drug levels in the bloodstream stable in cases such as cancer and diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were34.2 million adult diabetics in the United States or 10.5% of the population, and there was around 463 million cases of diabetes globally in 2020. Insulin pumps are becoming more and more popular for managing type 1 diabetes. To enable continuous drug delivery for these patients, user-friendly self-controlled pumps are required. This factor is driving the market expansion for infusion pumps throughout every region. Also, the rising adoption of specialty infusion systems would create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the stringent regulations to produce pumps stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Infusion Pump Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the higher diagnosis and treatment rates for diabetes and favourable reimbursement policies in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising incidence of health-related problems such as heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases and growing investment by the key market players would create lucrative growth prospects for the Infusion Pump market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Medtronic (Ireland)

Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

Baxter (U.S.)

Insulet Corporation (U.S.)

ICU Medical, Inc. (U.S.)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.( (U.S.)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1949

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Volumetric Pumps

Syringe Pumps

Enteral Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Elastomeric Pumps

Implantable Pumps

PCA Pumps

By Application:

Diabetes

Oncology

Pain Management

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Settings

Home Care Settings

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1949

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1949

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/