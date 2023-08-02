Paints And Coatings Market Size 2023 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2031

Our research study on the global Paints And Coatings market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Paints And Coatings market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global paints and coatings market size was US$ 161.1 billion in 2021. The global paints and coatings market is forecast to grow to US$ 261.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global paints and coatings market is forecast to gain substantial traction due to growing construction activities and rising living standards. Furthermore, significant advancements in construction activities will contribute to the growth of the global paints and coatings market.

The growing population, combined with rapid urbanization, will also drive the paints and coatings market forward. In addition, increasing industrialization and rising number of projects related to building and infrastructure development will benefit the paints and coatings market during the study period.

The aesthetic and protective benefits of paints and coatings will also escalate the market growth. Further, rising awareness related to the advantageous features of architectural coatings, such as protection and decoration, will drive the overall market forward.

The rapidly growing automotive industry will also contribute to the growth of the global paints and coatings market. Paints and Coatings are widely used to paint the component of automobiles. Further, eco-friendly paints and coatings are expected to gain wide traction due to rising environmental concerns. On the contrary, fluctuating prices of raw materials may limit the growth of the global paints and coatings market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global paints and coatings market, owing to the steep decline in construction projects. Further, work-from-home policies also declined the demand for architectural development, which ultimately affected the global paints and coatings market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific paints and coatings market is forecast to register substantial growth, owing to the rising regional population and increasing urbanization across the region. Furthermore, improving economic growth and a mounting range of construction projects will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific paints and coatings market.

The easy accessibility of raw materials in the region and lenient laws related to VOC emission will also benefit the paints and coatings market in the region.

The contribution of government bodies will also have a substantial impact on the market in the coming years. For instance, the government of India has introduced considerable projects, such as Housing for All initiative that aims to build nearly 20 million affordable homes for the urban poor. Thus, such projects will drive the Asia-Pacific paints and coatings market forward. Additionally, the steeply rising automotive sector of the region will offer ample growth opportunities for the paints and coatings market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• PPG Industries

• Akzo Nobel NV

• Asian Paints Ltd.

• Axalta Coating Systems

• BASF SE

• Berger Paints India Ltd.

• Diamond Vogel Paints

• Dow Inc.

• Hempel A/S

• Jotun A/S

• Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

• KCC Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global paints and coatings market segmentation focus on Resin, Technology, Application, and Region.

By Resin

• Acrylic

• Alkyd

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Polyester

• Others

By Technology

• Waterborne

• Solvent-borne

• Powder

• Others

By Application

• Architectural

• Residential

• Non-residential

• Industrial

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Paints And Coatings Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Paints And Coatings market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Paints And Coatings Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Paints And Coatings market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

