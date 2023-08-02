Machine Learning Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Machine Learning market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Machine Learning market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global machine learning market size was US$ 11.1 billion in 2021. The global machine learning market is forecast to grow to US$ 121 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies are changing the way industries and people work. These technologies have helped to optimize supply chains, launch new digital products and services, and transform the overall customer experience. Several tech companies are investing in this field to develop AI platforms, while several start-ups are focusing on niche domain solutions. All of these factors will significantly contribute to the growth of the global machine learning market.

Technology has paved the way for numerous applications across several industries. This technology is used in advertising, mainly to predict customer behaviour and aid in the improvement of advertising campaigns. AI-powered marketing employs a variety of models to optimize, automate, and augment data into actions. Thus, it will significantly drive the growth of the global machine learning market. Further, the technology is used in an advertising agency, mainly for security, document management, and publishing, which will contribute to the growth of the global machine learning market during the study period.

Machine learning has recently expanded into new areas. For example, the United States Army intends to use this technology in combat vehicles for predictive maintenance. Thus, such advancements will benefit the market. Apart from that, organizations around the world use machine learning to enable better client experience, which will be opportunistic for the industry players. However, insufficient knowledge related to technology may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the machine learning market due to the rising penetration of advanced technology across all industrial verticals. Furthermore, rising investments in this sector will also contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, JPMorgan Chase & Co. invested in Limeglass, an AI, ML, and NLP provider in 2019 with the aim to analyse institutional research.

The Asia-Pacific machine learning market is forecast to record a substantial growth rate due to the growing expansion of the e-commerce, and online streaming industry. Additionally, the rising adoption of industrial robots, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea, will also contribute to the growth of the machine learning market.

Leading Players

• IBM Corporation

• SAP SE

• Microsoft Corporation

• Huawei Technologies

• HCL Technologies

• Accenture Plc

• Schneider Electric

• Honeywell International

• Rockwell Automation

• Schlumberger Limited

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global machine learning market segmentation focuses on Application, Solution Type, and Region.

By Application:

• Advertising & media

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Telecom

• Utilities

• Manufacturing

By Solution Type:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

