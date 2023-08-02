United States Anticoagulation Therapy Market Entry Strategies for New Players, Share, Size, Trends 2023

Report Ocean has recently added a comprehensive market research report that provides an in-depth analysis of the United States Anticoagulation Therapy Market industry. This report offers valuable insights into current and future industry trends, empowering readers to identify revenue growth and profitability drivers. It conducts a detailed analysis of key factors influencing the global and regional market, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. The report also highlights global certainties, downstream and upstream analysis of key players, and provides forecast market information, SWOT & PESTEL analysis, market scenarios, and possibility studies.

US Anticoagulation Therapy Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% until 2028

United States Anticoagulation Therapy Market is flourishing owing to the growing rates of venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation, and stroke; long-term administration and significant recurrent sales of anticoagulation medications; and increased demand for innovative oral anticoagulants (NOACs) are all contributing factors

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the United States Anticoagulation Therapy Market was worth USD 23.15 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%, earning revenues of around USD 39.43 billion by the end of 2028. The United States Anticoagulation Therapy Market is booming because of the rising outpatient anticoagulation therapy, rising pipeline products in clinical trials, and rising heparin trade are driving the growth of the anticoagulation therapy market. These factors are also driving up the prevalence of blood vessel thromboembolism, arrhythmia, and stroke as well as the acceptance of NOACs. Moreover, for oncology patients whose risk of blood activation and thrombotic events varies depending on the type of cancer, anticoagulant therapy with heparin and heparin-like medications, vitamin K antagonists, or Direct Oral Anticoagulants gives prolonged life expectancy. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders, high levels of medication adherence associated with clinics, and an aging population are driving growth in the anticoagulation therapy market. However, the target market is projected to be negatively impacted by the high cost of drug development and the potential of malfunctions such as increased bleeding.

Innovation in Blood Thinners and Greater Awareness

Two significant variables impacting the growth of the US market are the rise in cardiovascular health awareness and the subsequent rise in innovative pharmacological releases. Drugs that thin the blood are an essential component of the therapy plan. Cardiovascular therapy includes a broad approach that could lead to the recommendation of many different kinds of drugs. The urgent treatment needs for blood clot prevention have led several key market players to introduce a variety of anticoagulants.

Increasing Demand for New Therapies

The increasing usage of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) and rising knowledge of NOACs in developing nations are both positive trends in the market for anticoagulant drugs. The market is anticipated to grow as a result of the escalating geriatric population and the expanding demand for cutting-edge medical procedures. Novel medicines, usually referred to as new molecular entities or new compounds, are chemicals that are distinct from any prescription product that has previously obtained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These drugs are state-of-the-art products that offer a novel method of treating particular medical conditions. Additionally, the prevalence of cardiovascular issues and venous thromboembolism (VTE) has generated a significant growth prospect for the sector.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product Type

Drugs

Novel Oral Anticoagulants (NOACs)

Warfarin (VKA)

PT/INR Testing Devices

In-Office Testing Devices

Analyzers

Reagents and Kits

Home Testing Devices

Service

Testing Services

Consulting Services

By Clinic

Hospital Associated Clinic

Independent Clinics

Pharmacy-Based Clinics

Challenges

Because of the long-term ill effects created by chemically compounded medications, people are becoming more cautious

