Intelligent Transportation System Market Growth 2023 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2031

Our research study on the global Intelligent Transportation System market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Intelligent Transportation System market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global intelligent transportation system market size was US$ 16.1 billion in 2021. The global intelligent transportation system market is forecast to grow to US$ 50.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Intelligent transportation systems are a type of ground transportation application that improves efficiency, mobility, and safety of the transportation, by utilizing communication, analysis, sensing, and control technologies. Intelligent transportation systems are new emerging cutting-edge technologies that are widely being used in cars, infrastructure, and operating systems smarter.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing congestion in cities is the primary factor driving the growth of the global intelligent transportation system market. Further, the global intelligent transportation system market is forecast to experience favourable growth opportunities due to the rising use of ITS, which aids in the provision of real-time traffic statistics.

Sensor applications in measuring vehicle speed, traffic signals, pre-emption alarms, and other traffic-related data are gaining wide traction as it helps gather real-time traffic statistics. Thus, such beneficial applications of the intelligent transportation system will drive the growth of the overall market during the study period. The rising demand for smart vehicles with inbuilt intelligent transportation systems will contribute to the growth of the market. On the contrary, high investment associated with false eyelashes may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global intelligent transportation system market, owing to the region being the technology hotspot. Further, the early adoption of advanced technology, combined with the rising use of machine learning, big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to develop outperforming vehicles, will contribute to the growth of the market. The region is also home to some of the prominent companies thriving in the intelligent transportation system market, such as Cubic Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., etc., which will drive the market forward.

Leading Players

• Thales Group

• Siemens

• Kapsch TrafficCom

• Garmin

• TomTom International BV

• Cubic Corporation

• Q-Free ASA

• EFKON GmbH

• FLIR Systems, Inc.

• Indra Sistemas

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global intelligent transportation system market segmentation focuses on System, Application, and Region.

By System type

• Advanced Traffic Management System

• Advanced Traveler Information System

• Its-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

• Advanced Public Transportation System

• Commercial Vehicle Operation

By Application

• Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

• Intelligent Traffic Control

• Collision Avoidance

• Parking Management

• Passenger Information Management

• Ticketing Management

• Emergency Vehicle Notification

• Automotive Telematics

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Intelligent Transportation System Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Intelligent Transportation System market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Intelligent Transportation System Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Intelligent Transportation System market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

