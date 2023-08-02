Alex Verdugo, Reese McGuire homer as Red Sox top Mariners 6-4 to snap 3-game losing streak

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer, Reese McGuire added his first of the season fresh off the injured list, and the Boston Red Sox snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Following a rather quiet trade deadline for Boston, the Red Sox knocked around Seattle starter Bryce Miller for six runs and some loud contact.

Verdugo’s homer in the fifth inning was his eighth of the season and gave Boston a 5-1 lead. McGuire followed an inning later with a solo shot into the right field seats. McGuire had been out since late June with an oblique injury, but the native of nearby Covington, Washington, returned and clubbed his first long ball since Sept. 24, 2022, in Yankee Stadium.

Christian Arroyo also had a key two-run double as part of Boston’s three-run fourth inning that eluded the reach of new Seattle outfielder Dominic Canzone, who made his debut after coming over from Arizona in a trade on Monday.

Boston starter Brayan Bello (8-6) worked out of an early jam and managed to get through six innings. Seattle had a 1-0 lead three batters into the game after Eugenio Suarez’s RBI single, but the Mariners were unable to add on despite having the bases loaded with no outs.

Suarez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and Ty France had an RBI double in the sixth, but Bello mostly kept Seattle’s bats quiet. He struck out seven and got a big defensive play to end the sixth inning when Jarren Duran made a sliding catch of Cade Marlowe’s flare that saved a run.

Seattle threatened in the eighth with runners at second and third and one out against reliever Josh Winckowski, but Mike Ford and Josh Rojas struck out to end the inning. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 24th save.

Miller (7-4) allowed six earned runs for the second straight start and has given up six homers over those two outings. He struck out four and suffered his first loss since June 4 against Texas.

MINOR DEALS

Both the Mariners and Red Sox made minor deals ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Seattle swapped pitchers with Eduard Bazardo coming from Baltimore and minor league pitcher Logan Rinehart going back to the Orioles. Bazardo was designated for assignment by Baltimore last weekend and will report to Triple-A Tacoma.

Boston acquired infielder Luis Urías from Milwaukee in exchange for minor league pitcher Bradley Blalock. Urías played in 20 games this season for the Brewers, but was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

ROSTER MOVE

With McGuire returning, the Red Sox designated catcher Jorge Alfaro for assignment. McGuire had been out since June 22 with an oblique strain.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Kutter Crawford (5-5, 3.86) allowed one run and three hits over 5 2/3 innings in a victory over San Francisco in his last start. Crawford has won three of his past four decisions.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (9-5, 3.83) went 4-0 with a 2.78 ERA in five starts in July. Gilbert allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings in his last start against Arizona.

