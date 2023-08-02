Alyssa Thomas secures 5th triple-double of the season, Sun beat the Lynx 79-69

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 21 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists for her fifth triple-double of the season and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Minnesota Lynx 79-69 on Tuesday night.

It was Thomas' ninth career triple-double. Thomas, who also had a triple-double in an 87-83 loss to the Lynx on Sunday, became the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in back-to-back games multiple times in a season. She also has more triple-doubles this season than any other WNBA player has in her career.

Tyasha Harris added 17 points off the bench for Connecticut (19-7). Tiffany Hayes had 16 points and DeWanna Bonner scored 15 on 7-of-19 shooting.

The Sun outscored the Lynx 23-13 in the second quarter to take a 37-30 lead at the break. Harris scored 11 points in that period. Thomas had five points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in the first half and secured the triple-double in the third quarter.

Lindsay Allen scored 16 points and Kayla McBride added 15 points for Minnesota (13-14), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Diamond Miller had 13 points and six rebounds, and Dorka Juhasz grabbed 11 rebounds.

Minnesota was without star Napheesa Collier, who is sidelined with a sprained ankle.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports