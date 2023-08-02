Argentinian defender breaks leg during Copa Libertadores match

An Argentinos Juniors defender broke his left leg on Tuesday during a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires.

Luciano Sánchez, 29, suffered the serious injury after a challenge by veteran left-back Marcelo, now playing for Brazil's Fluminense.

The former Real Madrid player was sent off in tears as the Argentinian screamed on the pitch, surrounded by concerned players on both teams. The incident took place in the 56th minute of the match, which finished 1-1.

Gabriel Avalos opened the scoring with a volley for the hosts in the 14th minute of the first leg of the round-of-16 match. Argentinos later saw its goalkeeper Alexis Martin Arias sent off in the 76th minute, and be replaced by substitute midfielder Luciano Heredia until the end of the match.

Fluminense took advantage of the opportunity and equalized with Samuel Xavier in the 87th minute from long range.

The teams will play again next Tuesday at the Maracana Stadium for a place in the quarterfinals.

