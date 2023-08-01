Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market Power of Brand Perception Measuring and Managing Consumer Perceptions | CAGR of 10.6%

The “Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global gene therapy cell culture media market accounted for $122.60 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $278.96 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027. Viral vectors include all viruses that can be used as vectors for the transfer of genes into a host cell. These vectors are further categorized into retroviruses, lentiviruses, adenoviruses, adeno-associated virus, herpes simplex virus, poxvirus, vaccinia virus, and others. Many gene therapy clinical trials have been conducted that make use of retroviruses or adenoviruses to deliver the desired gene. These viruses vary in regards with the mechanism of transferring the genes to those cells which they can recognize and then they infect, which leads to change in the cell’s DNA permanently or temporarily.

Gene therapy cell culture media consists of important nutrients that provide ample energy to regulate healthy cell cycle. Moreover, it contains bovine serum, animal-derived nutrients, and growth factors like EGF, FGF, IGF, and PDGF. A surge in R&D activities worldwide are prime factor for the growth of the gene therapy cell culture media. Various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are heavily investing in R&D of gene therapy. Culture media are nutrient growth substances provided in laboratory and research settings for growth, proliferation, maintenance, and storage of microorganisms and other cell types such as stem cells, mammalian, and other cell lines. Different culture media are available in the market for various cell cultures to survive and grow in their incubation environment.

The market growth is driven due to factors such as rise in R&D investments, and growth in awareness regarding gene therapy. However, dearth of skilled professionals, high costs associated with gene therapies, and ethical & scientific concerns associated with culture media hamper the market growth. Moreover, untapped potential of the emerging economies is expected to offer opportunities for gene therapy cell culture market growth during the forecast period. The segment is divided into media type, viral vectors type, end user, and region. By media type is further divided into serum containing media, serum free media, stem cell media, specialty media, chemically defined media, lysogeny broth, custom media, and others. In addition, the viral vectors are divided into retroviruses, lentiviruses, adenoviruses, adeno associated virus, herpes simplex virus, poxvirus, vaccinia virus, and others.

Further, by end user, the market is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others. By region, the gene therapy cell culture media market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA). Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– The gene therapy cell culture media market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

– In-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and the strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

– HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd

– Lonza Group Ltd

– Sartorius AG (S

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

– Merck KGaA

– Danaher Corporation

– Takara Holdings Inc.

– Novartis International AG

– Bio-Techne Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Media Type

– Serum-containing Media

– Serum-free Media

– Stem Cell Media

– Specialty Media

– Chemically Defined Media

– Lysogeny Broth

– Custom Media

– Others

By Viral Vectors Type

– Retroviruses

– Lentiviruses

– Adenoviruses

– Adeno-associated Virus

– Herpes Simplex Virus

– Poxvirus

– Vaccinia Virus

– Others

By End-User

– Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry

– Academic Institute

– Research Laboratory

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

