Vietnam Medical Nutrition Market Art of Data Analysis Techniques and Tools for Interpreting Market Research Results | Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

The “Vietnam Medical Nutrition Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The Vietnam medical nutrition market generated $270.16 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $373.05 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. The Vietnam medical nutrition market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to rise in incidence of chronic diseases and surge in geriatric population across Vietnam. However, lack of awareness of nutrition problems among Vietnamese is projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, rise in medical tourism in Vietnam is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market players.

The Vietnam medical nutrition market is segmented on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and end user. By product, the market is categorized into infant nutrition, parenteral nutrition, and enteral nutrition. The parenteral nutrition is further segmented into dextrose based products, fat based products, and additives based products. Medical nutrition is also referred as clinical nutrition. It means the nutrition required for the management of patients, including not only outpatients at clinics, but also inpatients in hospitals. It includes primarily the scientific fields of nutrition and dietetics. Furthermore, medical nutrition therapy is a specialized, dietician-developed regimen used to treat chronic illness or other medical condition.

The enteral nutrition is further segmented into standardized, semi elemental, and specialized. By application, the market is categorized into diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, intensive care, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and others. By distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, drug store & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. By end user, the market is segmented into private hospitals, public hospitals, and homecare.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Abbott Laboratories

– Baxter International Inc.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG.

– Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

– Danone Nutricia

– Mead Johnson Nutrition Co.

– Nestle S.A.

– Bayer AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– Sanofi S.A.

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc

– Perrigo Company Plc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product

o Infant Nutrition

o Parenteral Nutrition

? Dextrose-based Products

? Fat-based Products

? Additives-based Products

o Enteral Nutrition

? Standardized

? Semi Elemental

? Specialized

– By Application

o Diabetes

o Cancer

o Gastrointestinal Diseases

o Chronic Kidney Disease

o Chronic Liver Disease

o Intensive Care

o Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

o Others

– By Distribution Channel

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

– By End User

o Private Hospitals

o Public Hospitals

o Homecare

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

