Asia-Pacific Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Importance of Competitive Intelligence Understanding Your Industry and Competitors | F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., NG Biotec, Siemens

The “Asia-Pacific Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market accounted for $418.937 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $780.882 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.The majority of HAI are caused by bacteria already present in the patient’s body prior to the infection, and may lead to cross-transmission between patients or between patients and healthcare professionals. The environment in a healthcare facility can also be a source of infection, with microorganism spread through air, water or surfaces.

Patients in health facilities are more vulnerable than the general population due to underlying illness, greater fragility (such as for premature babies, the elderly, and immunocompromised patients), and exposure to invasive medical procedures. However, the increase in healthcare cost and prevalence of antibiotic resistant infections impedes the market growth. Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are the infections caused by bacterial, viral, and fungal pathogens. These infections can be acquired in clinical settings, such as nursing home, rehabilitation facility, outpatient clinic, or other clinical settings. They can either be acquired from an infected patient, outside environment, or from the staff of that facility. The market is primarily driven by the increase in incidences of infections caused in clinical settings, especially in developing economies owing to their poor hygiene facilities.

Other factors contributing to infectious disease in hospitals include patients with contagious illnesses and patient exposure to infectious bodily fluids and other medical waste. Furthermore, routine medical procedures, such as surgery, intubation and catheter placement, can allow infectious agents to enter the body. Hence, boost the Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market growth.

Country wise, the market is analyzed across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. India accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the factors such as increase in prevalence of nosocomial infections, such as surgical site infections and blood stream infections. According to Indian Journal of Basic and Applied Medical Research, India reported an overall growth rate for hospital acquired infections of 4.4% after conducting a research on 10,835 patients in various clinical settings. Furthermore, Sri Lanka and Myanmar is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, owing to expeditiously improving healthcare systems and rise in healthcare expenditure and awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, test type, infection type, end user, and country. By product, the market is bifurcated into instrument and reagents & consumables. By test type, the market is classified into molecular diagnostics, urinalysis, and immunoassay. By infection type, it is classified into hospital acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal Infections, urinary tract infections (UTI), and others.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– AstraZeneca

– BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

– BIOMERIEUX SA

– Cepheid

– Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

– F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

– Hologic, Inc.

– NG Biotech

– Siemens

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product type

– Instrument

– Consumables & Reagents

By Test Type

– Molecular Diagnostics

– Urinalysis

– Immunoassay

By Infection Type

– Hospital Acquired Pneumonia

– Bloodstream Infections

o Carbapenem Resistant Enterobacteriaceae

o Others

– Surgical Site Infections

o Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus

o Others

– Gastrointestinal Infections

o Clostridium Difficile

o Others

– Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Others

By Country

– India

– Nepal

– Bhutan

– Bangladesh

– Maldives

– Sri Lanka

– Myanmar

– Rest of Asia Pacific

