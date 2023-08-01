Home Medical Equipment Market Future of Mobile Research Innovations and Trends | Baxter International Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Beckton Dickson And Company

The “Home Medical Equipment Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global home medical equipment market was valued at $30,545.34 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $56,457.87 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.In addition, due to an increase in incidence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), oxygen-related products in home medical equipment are gaining considerable traction. The growth of the global home medical equipment market is driven by the increase in incidence of chronic diseases and rise in geriatric population. Furthermore, cost-effectiveness of home medical devices and technological advancements are expected to fuel the market growth. However, surge in concerns related to patient safety and difficulty in adapting to medical devices restrain the growth. The growth potential in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to provide numerous opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Home medical equipment are medical devices that offer safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable treatment to the patients. Home medical equipment comprises of various devices that can be easily accessed by the patients or caregivers at home. These include blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, Holter monitors, automated external defibrillators, and several others. The homecare equipment makes it easier for the patients to carry their day to day activities smoothly without the need of visiting hospitals and clinics regularly. This again saves their time and are proven to be cost effective. Further, medical equipment used for mobility assistance are widely being used by the elderly population as well as patients with certain difficulty in mobility.

The global home medical equipment market is segmented into functionality and region. Based on functionality, it is divided into therapeutic equipment, patient monitoring equipment, and mobility assist & patient support equipment. The therapeutic equipment is further classified into home respiratory therapy equipment, home IV equipment, home dialysis equipment, and other home therapeutic equipment. The market by home respiratory equipment is sub-divided into continuous positive airway pressure equipment, oxygen delivery equipment, ventilators, nebulizers, and humidifiers. The continuous positive airway pressure equipment is categorized into CPAP machines, CPAP masks & related interfaces, CPAP accessories, and oxygen delivery equipment.

The market based on oxygen delivery equipment is classified into oxygen concentrators, home liquid oxygen containers, oxygen cannula, and other home oxygen delivery equipment. Based on home IV equipment, the market is divided into IV pumps, IV administration, and IV accessories. The market on the basis of home dialysis equipment is categorized into home peritoneal dialysis product and home hemolysis product. The other home therapeutic equipment is sub-segmented into home physical therapy equipment, home negative pressure wound therapy devices, home braces & related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators, and home muscle &nerve stimulators. By patient monitoring equipment, the market is segmented into blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, Holter monitors, peak flow meters, apnea monitors, heart rate monitors, baby monitors, electronic thermometers, and coagulation monitor.

The mobility assists & patient support equipment divides the market into mobility assist equipment, which include wheelchairs, mobility scooters, walking assist devices, medical furniture, and bathroom safety equipment. Based on wheelchair, the market is bifurcated into manual wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs. The walking assist devices is categorized into walkers & rollators, canes & walking sticks, and crutches. Based on medical furniture, the market is classified into lift chairs, medical beds, stair lifts, and medical furniture accessories. By bathroom safety equipment, it is fragmented into bars, grips & rails; shower chairs; elevated toilet seats; and commodes. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– Baxter International Inc.

– Braun Melsungen AG

– Beckton Dickson And Company

– General Electric Company

– Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

– Invacare Corporation

– Johnson & Johnson

– Medtronic Plc

– Smith & Nephew Plc

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY FUNCTIONALITY

– Therapeutic Equipment

o Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment

? Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Equipment

? CPAP Machines

? CPAP Masks & Related Interfaces

? CPAP Accessories

? Oxygen Delivery Equipment

? Oxygen Concentrators

? Home Liquid Oxygen Containers

? Oxygen Cannula

? Other Home Oxygen Delivery Equipment

? Ventilators

? Nebulizers

? Humidifiers

o Home IV Equipment

? IV Pumps

? IV Administration

? IV Accessories

o Home Dialysis Equipment

? Home Peritoneal Dialysis Product

? Home Hemolysis Product

o Other Home Therapeutic Equipment

? Home Physical Therapy Equipment

? Home Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

? Home Braces & Related Products

? Home Enteral Feeding Products

? Home Automated External Defibrillators

? Home Muscle & Nerve Stimulators

– Patient Monitoring Equipment

o Blood Glucose Monitors

o Blood Pressure Monitors

o Holter Monitors

o Peak Flow Monitors

o Apnea Monitors

o Heart Rate Monitors

o Baby Monitors

o Electronic Thermometers

o Coagulation Monitors

o Others

– Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment

o Wheelchairs

? Manual Wheelchairs

? Powered Wheelchairs

o Mobility Scooters

? Walking Assist Devices

? Walkers & Rollators

? Canes & Walking Sticks

? Crutches

o Medical Furniture

? Lift Chairs

? Medical Beds

? Stair Lifts

? Medical Furniture Accessories

o Bathroom Safety Equipment

? Bars, Grips & Rails

? Shower Chairs

? Elevated Toilet Seats

? Commodes

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

? Hospital Pharmacies

? Retail Pharmacies

? Online Retailers

BY REGION

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? France

? Germany

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Netherlands

? Norway

? Russia

? Sweden

? Switzerland

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? New Zealand

? Taiwan

? Thailand

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? South Arabia

? South Africa

? Chile

? Columbia

? Egypt

? Iran

? Israel

? Turkey

? Venezuela

? Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

