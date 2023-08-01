Indwelling Catheters Market Maximizing the Value of Secondary Data Strategies for Effective Research | Cook Medical, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated,

The “Indwelling Catheters Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global indwelling catheters market accounted for $1,210.56 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $2,323.56 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027. Large size indwelling catheters are commonly used for drainage of blood clots. Furthermore, to reduce the risk of clot formation in the bladder and to maintain the indwelling urinary catheter patency, continuous bladder irrigation technique is used. Additionally, previously indwelling catheters were made from latex rubber but now a days silicon coated latex is mostly preferred, owing to longer life span and minimum risk of urinary tract infections.

Indwelling catheters are soft, flexible tube that are used to drain urine from bladder to the collection bag. Indwelling catheters are used in urinary retention, urinary incontinence, during surgery, post operation, and other health problems. In addition, indwelling catheters are of two types such as urethral indwelling catheter, which is inserted through the urethra into the bladder and suprapubic indwelling catheter, which is inserted through the stomach directly into the bladder. Indwelling catheters can be used for long term catheterization and short term catheterization. Indwelling catheters, also known as foley catheters. Furthermore, Increase in incidence of urinary diseases, surge in the global geriatric population, and rise in surgical procedures are the major factors anticipated to drive the global indwelling catheters market during the forecast period.

In addition, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), more than 250,000 surgical procedures for benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) are performed in the U.S. every year, leading to 2 million office visits. This is likely to propel demand for indwelling catheters in the forecast years. Furthermore, an increasing number of baby boomers is vulnerable to a range of urinary disorders, including urinary incontinence, benign prostate hyperplasia, prostate cancer, and urinary retention. This is anticipated to propel the demand for indwelling catheters market. However, complications associated with the indwelling catheters is increasing among the patients which is a major problem for the healthcare professionals and one of the major restraints for the global indwelling catheters market growth.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to a large population suffering from urinary disorders, rapid utilization of foley or indwelling catheters in hospitalized patients, and increasing focus on new product launches by industry players. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, owing to expeditiously improving healthcare systems and rise in healthcare expenditure and increase in the number of geriatric patients suffering from urinary retention.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, material, coating type, application and region. On the basis product, it is categorized into 2-way catheters, 3-way catheters and 4-way Catheters. By material, the market is categorized into latex, and silicone. By coating type, the market is categorized into hydrogel coating, silver alloy coating, silicone-elastomer and others. By application, it is segmented into post-surgical care, critical care, urinary incontinence, and benign prostate hyperplasia. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Amsino International, Inc.

– Bactiguard

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Cardinal Health Inc.

– Coloplast

– Cook Medical, Inc.

– Medline Industries, Inc.

– Teleflex Incorporated,

– Sunmed, Llc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product type

– 2-way Catheters

– 3-way Catheters

– 4-way Catheters

By Material

– Latex

– Silicone

By Coating Type

– Hydrogel Coating

– Silver Alloy Coating

– Silicone-elastomer

– Others

By Application

– Post-surgical Care

– Critical Care

– Urinary Incontinence

– Benign Prostate Hyperplasia

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

