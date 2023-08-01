Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Impact of Ethnography Techniques on Consumer Behavior Understanding | Nipro Corporation, B Braun Melsungen Ag, Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

The “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market was valued at $15,681.81 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $22,164.86 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0%. This market growth is attributed to surge in incidences of kidney related diseases and problems associated with kidney transplants as kidney transplantation involves a major surgery, a donor match, and a lifetime regime of immunosuppressant medications to prevent body refutation against the organ. In addition, rise in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension are projected to further supplement the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth. Conversely, rise in complications related to dialysis treatment such as infections, hypotension, fluid overload, and access point bleeding are likely to obstruct growth of the market in the coming years.

Dialysis is a technique used to remove waste products such as urea and creatinine from blood, which occurs from inappropriate functioning of kidneys. The procedure is vital during the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Dialysis can be performed in two ways, namely; hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis (HD), a filter is used to remove the waste products and extra fluids from blood. The purified blood is then reintroduced into the patient’s body. On the other hand, peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a treatment that uses the inner lining of abdomen, called peritoneum and a dialysis solution to clean and purify blood and reinstate it into the patient’s body. Both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis work on a similar principle of purifying the blood and removing toxins from patient’s body, when kidneys are unable to function normally.

Similarly, reimbursement policy concerns in emerging nations impedes growth of the market, as reimbursement for dialysis varies widely in terms of amount & duration between these countries and does not necessarily cover real treatment costs, further discouraging patients and physicians for considering the policy usage. On the other hand, shift in preference of patients toward home hemodialysis (HHD), owing to its effective and patient-centered approach and surge in market strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, product development, and innovation by key players are expected to offer profitable opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, dialysis site, modality, product, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment is further divided into short-term catheter, chronic catheter, graft, and fistula. By dialysis site, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics & dialysis centers, and home dialysis. The home dialysis segment is further classified into home hemodialysis and home peritoneal dialysis. By modality, it is categorized into conventional and daily (day time, night time). By product, it is segmented into devices and consumables. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

– Baxter International Inc.

– Nipro Corporation

– B Braun Melsungen Ag

– Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

– Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

– Cook Group

– Angiodynamics Inc.

– Medtronic PLC

– Asahi Kasei Corp.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Hemodialysis

? Short-term Catheter

? Chronic Catheter

? Graft

? Fistula

o Peritoneal Dialysis

By Dialysis Site

o Hospitals

o Clinics & Dialysis Centers

o Home Dialysis

? Home Hemodialysis

? Home Peritoneal Dialysis

By Modality

o Conventional

o Daily (Day Time, Night Time)

By Product

o Devices

o Consumables

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

