U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market Unleashing the Power of Ethnography for Deeper Consumer Insights | Medtronic Plc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation

The U.S. neurovascular devices market was valued at $946 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,071 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The U.S. neurovascular devices market was valued at $946 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,071 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The major factor that contributes toward growth of the U.S. neurovascular devices market include rise in geriatric population. In addition, increase in prevalence of neurovascular diseases and rise in adoption of neurovascular devices also contribute toward the growth of the U.S. neurovascular devices market. In addition, other factors such as increase in technological advancements related to neurovascular devices also drive the growth of the U.S. neurovascular devices market. Neurovascular devices are defined as instruments and machines, which are employed in the treatment of various neurovascular disorders.

Moreover, these devices are used in disorders such as aneurysm. For instance, embolization devices are used in occlusion of blood vessels to decrease blood flow, which, in turn, helps in the reduction of blood flow. The other neurovascular devices such as thrombectomy devices are used in conditions such as ischemic stroke. For instance, the thrombectomy devices help in recovering the brain from ischemic disorder if it has not reached the stage of complete infarction. Thus, these neurovascular devices restore perfusion through blocked artery.

In addition, these disorders include medical conditions that affect blood vessels, which supply the brain & spinal cord with oxygenated blood. Thus, neurovascular devices such as revascularization devices, thrombectomy devices, embolic protection devices, and embolization devices are used in the treatment of neurovascular disorders. However, high cost of neurovascular devices restricts the growth of the U.S. neurovascular devices market. Conversely, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures in the U.S provides lucrative opportunities for players operating in the neurovascular devices market.

The U.S. neurovascular devices market is segmented on the basis of product and disease pathology to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product, the market is divided into embolization devices, revascularization devices, thrombectomy devices, embolic protection devices, and accessory devices. The embolization devices are further sub-segmented into clippings, embolic coils, coil assist stents, and coil assist balloon. In addition, the embolic coils segment is further divided into bare detachable coils and coated detachable coils. The revascularization device segment is further divided into carotid artery stents and flow diversion stents. The thrombectomy devices segment is divided into clot retrieval devices, suction & aspiration devices, and snares. The embolic protection devices segment is divided in distal filter devices and balloon occlusion devices. Similarly, the accessory devices segment is divided into microcatheters, and micro guidewires. By disease pathology, the market is classified into aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation, ischemic stroke, stenosis, and others.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Integer Holdings Corporation

– Johnson & Johnson (Cerenovus)

– Medtronic Plc.

– Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

– Microport Scientific Corporation

– Penumbra, Inc.

– SAES Getters SpA (Memry Corporation)

– Stryker Corporation

– Terumo Corporation (Microvention, Inc.)

– W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

– Abbott Laboratories

– Acandis GmbH

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Embolization Devices

o Clippings

o Embolic Coils

? Bare Detachable Coils

? Coated Detachable Coils

o Coil Assist Stent

o Coil Assist Balloon

– Revascularization Devices

o Carotid Artery Stents

o Flow Diversion Stents

– Thrombectomy Devices

o Clot Retrieval Devices

o Suction & Aspiration Devices

o Snares

– Embolic Protection Devices

o Distal Filter Devices

o Balloon Occlusion Devices

– Accessory Devices

o Microcatheters

o Micro-guidewires

By Disease Pathology

– Aneurysm

– Arteriovenous Malformation

– Ischemic Stroke

– Stenosis

– Others

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

