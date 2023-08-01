Medical Display Market Exploring Consumer Behavior: The Potential of Ethnography Techniques | LG Display, Jusha Medical, Advantech Co., Ltd.

The “Medical Display Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global medical display market was valued at $2,052.77 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,194.72 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.90% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the global medical display market is majorly driven by growth in adoption of hybrid operating rooms, short replacement cycles of medical displays, and increase in preference for minimally invasive treatments. The need for ultra-high-resolution imaging and multimodality monitors in hospitals and diagnostic centers for surgeries creates new opportunities for the medical display market in the near future. Recent advances in the medical imaging techniques such as 3D technology, open and portable MRIs, digital mammography, and AI are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for major players.

Medical-grade displays feature an array of technologies, which address image accuracy, including uniformity correction, thereby providing consistent brightness and color across the full display. Medical-grade displays have higher luminance, provide extended warranties, and calibrate to Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) standards.

On the contrary, increase in adoption of refurbished medical displays and adoption of consumer-grade displays are the factors anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The consumer-grade displays have specific functions making them option for hospitals and clinics, where consumers like features such as low configurations with respect to resolution, or compatibility with various modalities are required. Consumer displays have a glossy finish, thus can be beneficial in low light settings and windows, preventing distraction.

On the basis of device, the global medical display market is categorized into desktop, mobile, and all-in-one.

By panel size, the global medical display market is segmented into up to 22.9-inch panels, 23.0-26.9-inch panels, 27.0-41.9-inch panel, and above 42-inch panels.

By resolution, the global medical display market is classified into up to 2MP (megapixel) resolution displays, 2.1-4MP resolution displays, 4.1-8MP resolution displays, and above 8MP resolution displays.

On the basis of application, the global medical display market is classified into the digital pathology, multi-modality, surgical, radiology, mammography, and others.

On a regional level, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific medical display market accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical display market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

– A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global medical display market growth.

List of key players profiled in the report

– ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

– Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

– Barco

– BenQ Medical Technology

– COJE Co.,Ltd.

– Dell Inc.

– Double Black Imaging

– FSN Medical Technologies

– Sony Corporation

– DIVA Laboratories. Ltd.

– EIZO Corporation

– Novanta Inc. (NDS Surgical Imaging)

List of other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report):

– LG Display

– Jusha Medical

– Advantech Co., Ltd.

– Nanjing Jusha Commercial &Trading Co,Ltd

– Quest International

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Device

– Mobile

– Desktop

– All-in-one

By Panel Size

– Up to 22.9

– 23.0 to 26.9

– 27.0 to 41.9

– Above 42

By Resolution

– Upto 2MP

– 2.1 to 4MP

– 4.1 to 8MP

– Above 8MP

By Application

– Digital Pathology

– Multi-modality

– Surgical

– Radiology

– Mammography

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

