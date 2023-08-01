Syringes Market Analyzing Market Ethnography Techniques: Unveiling the Secrets of Consumer Behavior | Nipro Corporation (Nipro Medical Corporation), Retractable Technologies. Inc, Smith’s Group Plc

The “Syringes Market Analyzing Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global syringes market was valued at $15,340 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $32,394.74 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. These are used in research laboratories, diagnostic centers, medical and veterinary science, and for the injection of medicines and vaccines. Disposable syringes are rapidly replacing glass syringes due to their availability in sterilized condition, ready-to-use form, and cost effectiveness. A syringe is a cylindrical medical device, which is equipped with a thin hollow needle at the end attached to a tube and a plunger. When the plunger handle is pulled back, fluids are drawn into the tube. The fluid is forced out through the needle when the handle is pushed down. Syringes are used for the extraction of fluids from the body or inject fluids into the body.

Different types of syringes are available in the market, which include general syringe, specialized syringes (insulin syringe, tuberculin syringe), and disposable syringes (conventional syringes, prefilled syringes, and safety syringes). The disposable syringes production line is manufactured with the use of polypropylene, and are intended for single use. Furthermore, mandatory recommendation by WHO to switch to disposable syringes ensuring safe injection practices, resulting in increased use of disposable syringes. In addition, WHO launched a new policy in 2015 on safety injection to tackle the pervasive concern of unsafe injections across the globe. As per WHO, a large part of the global population could be protected from the life-threatening infectious diseases acquired by the use of unsafe injections if reuse of syringes is avoided significantly fosters the growth of the syringes market.

The adoption of safety syringes have been witnessed to be increasing across the globe, due to rise in cases of needlestick injuries. However, prefilled syringes are expected to accelerate over the coming decades. They are generally preferred for parenteral administration of various drugs, minimizing drug waste, increasing product life span, and greater dose precision are some of the driving factors boosting the market demand. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) estimates, approximately 5.6 million healthcare professionals were susceptible to blood-borne diseases in 2014, owing to rise in prevalence of needlestick and other sharps object injuries. Every year, about 384,000 healthcare personnel suffer from needlestick injuries in the U.S. Thus, such alarming increase in incidence of needlestick injuries has created an impending need for safety syringes.

In addition, Increase in usage of injectable drug delivery devices, technological advancements in syringe, upsurge in geriatric population, alarming rise in incidence of chronic diseases, and increase in the number of cosmetic procedures are the key factors that boost the growth of the syringes market. Moreover, wide availability of cost-effective safety syringes, and increase in number of surgeries among the elderly population drive the growth of the market. However, availability of alternative ways of drug delivery is anticipated to restrain market growth.

The syringes market is segmented into type, usage, material, end use, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into general syringes, specialized syringes, and others. The specialized syringes are further bifurcated into insulin syringes and tuberculin syringes. As per usage, the market is segregated into reusable and disposable syringes. The disposable syringes segment is further divided into conventional syringes, prefilled syringes, and safety syringes. The material segment is divided into glass and polymer. On the basis of end user, it is differentiated into hospitals, diagnostic centers, speciality centers, and others Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Cardinal Health Inc

– Gerresheimer AG

– Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.

– Medline Industries, Inc

– Nipro Corporation (Nipro Medical Corporation)

– Retractable Technologies. Inc

– Smith’s Group Plc

– Terumo Corporation (Terumo Medical Corporation)

– SCHOTT AG

– Codan Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co Kg

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– General Syringe

– Specialized Syringes

o Insulin Syringe

o Tuberculin Syringe

– Others

By Usage

– Reusable Syringes

– Disposable Syringes

o Conventional syringes

o Prefilled syringes

o Safety syringes

By Material

– Glass

– Polymer

By End Use

– Hospitals

– Diagnostic centers

– Speciality centers

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

