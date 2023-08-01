Cell Culture Market CAGR of 10.9% | Harnessing the Power of Ethnography for Understanding Consumer Decision-Making | Eppendorf, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group AG

The “Cell Culture Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global cell culture market accounted for $16,107.7 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $36,926.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027. These chemicals get used up during the process and hence are called as consumables. For instance, some of the instruments, which are used to produce cell culture include bioreactors, cell culture vessels, and others. Similarly, some of the consumables used in the process include sera, reagents, and others. In addition, cell cultures are of a great importance and hence find their use in fields such as cancer research, stem cell technology, and others.

A cell culture is defined as the distribution of cells in an artificial environment (in vitro). Furthermore, this artificial environment is composed of all the necessary nutrients such as ideal temperature, gases, pH, and humidity, which are essential for the growth and proliferation of the cells. In addition, the cells are obtained from either plants or animals. There are different types of tools and machines, which are used in producing a cell culture. These machines are called as instruments and there are different types of chemicals, which are also employed in the production of a cell culture.

For instance, in cancer research, cell cultures enable investigators to tap a renewable source of stable tumor cells for various experiments. In addition, there are different types of industries, which use instruments and consumables to make cell cultures such as research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the cell culture market include surge in prevalence of cancer and rise in adoption of cell culture technique.

Furthermore, factors such as surge in awareness related to use of cell culture technique in research and increase in research related funding also help boost the market growth. In addition, surge in cancer related research is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. However, high investment related to cell culture business restricts the growth of the cell culture market. Conversely, expected rise in demand for advanced cell culture technologies offers a lucrative opportunity for the cell culture market growth

The global cell culture market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product, the market is divided into instruments, and consumables. The instruments segment is further divided into bioreactors, cell culture vessels, cell culture storage equipment, and cell culture supporting instruments. In addition, the consumables segment is divided into sera, media, reagents, and bioreactor accessories. By application, the market is classified into stem cell technology, cancer research, drug screening & development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of major regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Corning Incorporated

– Eppendorf

– Sartorius AG

– Merck KGaA

– Lonza Group AG

– PromoCell GmbH

– Danaher Corporation

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

– HiMedia Laboratories.

– Agilent

– Eppendorf AG

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Consumables

o Sera

o Media

o Reagents

o Bioreactor Accessories

– Instruments

o Bioreactors

o Cell Culture Vessels

o Cell Culture Storage Equipment

o Cell Culture Supporting Instruments

By Application

– Stem Cell Technology

– Cancer Research

– Drug Screening and Development

– Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

– Others

By End User

– Research Institutes

– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

